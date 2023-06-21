Pick-up truck crash on expressway kills two Cambodian workers and injures others

PHOTO: iStock

A pick-up truck crashed and flipped on the expressway, leading to the tragic deaths of two men and multiple injuries at around 11.30pm yesterday. Pol.Lt. Worachai Sukying of the Klong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani province was alerted to the accident site, where victims were Cambodian migrant workers.

Officers found a silver Mitsubishi pick-up truck overturned with its wheels facing the sky, severely damaged. Tools and personal belongings were scattered around the vehicle. Several injured individuals were found lying in the central reservation, including six men and two women. Two male fatalities were also discovered at the scene, all of the victims identified as Cambodian nationals. The pick-up truck had struck the side of the road and flipped, causing all eight passengers in the back of the vehicle to be thrown out.

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation promptly provided assistance and transported the injured to the nearby Thammasat University Hospital and other neighbouring facilities. The driver, a Cambodian man, was taken to Sam Khok Hospital. Pol.Lt. Worachai Sukying inspected and documented the scene as evidence. Further witness interviews and statements from the injured will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident and proceed with legal action, alongside removing the damaged vehicle from the road.

Follow us on :













The deceased were handed over to the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, who took the bodies to the Institute of Forensic Science, Thammasat University Hospital for further examination. Deceased individuals’ families will be informed to collect the remains and pay their last respects.

In related news, in the province of Chachoengsao, a pickup truck overturned and became submerged in a water-filled ditch, causing one person to pass away and another to sustain injuries. To read more click HERE.