Phuket order says visitors must test negative for Covid before granted entry, with exceptions

The Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, issued an order today that stipulated that “anyone” who wishes to enter Phuket from a “red”, or “dark red” zone must test negative for Covid before they are granted entry.

The restriction applies to those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from being infected. The order is set to take effect July 15 (next Thursday) and will stay in place until July 31. However, the rule does not apply to children under 6 who are with their parents.

The stipulation pertains to all people who are coming from “maximum and strict control areas”, i.e. the 10 provinces and maximum control areas across 24 provinces. They are:

Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Chainat, Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Prachinburi.

However, the tree that bears exception fruit is bountiful. For starters, people who wish to visit domestically need to have both vaccinations. . . Or whatever number is required according to the respective vaccine. Or the person got 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at least 2 weeks prior to arrival.

Also, a person “may” enter if they just got released from medical care for being treated for Covid. However, the release must not be over 90 days prior to arriving.

The order also stipulates that the domestic traveller from either a red/dark red zone can meet the 2 requirements, but still have to present evidence that they test negative for Covid by way of an RT-PCR test or an Antigen Test taken in a week or less, prior to getting to Phuket.

The order did not address the prior order that hopeful arrivals from the 4 southern provinces Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine even if they had been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid.

Domestic visitors from “control areas” or “high surveillance areas” (orange or yellow zones) can still come to Phuket. . . However, the visitors need to be fully vaccinated… or gotten 1 AstraZeneca inoculation at least 2 weeks prior to arrival. . . or the number of doses needed respective to the vaccine… Or they were released from medical supervision after recuperating from Covid, provided the release wasn’t more than 90 days.

… Or the visitor can show evidence of having tested negative for Covid by an RT-PCR test or an Antigen Test taken in a week or less prior to getting to Phuket.

The order also addresses students who need to travel to Phuket to study. It says the students need to provide documentation that shows what school they are going to. The documentation will also show they have tested negative for Covid.

All domestic visitors need to have the Mor Chana App with location sharing on while they are in Phuket, says the order. They must also show the requisite documents to officers at checkpoints to be allowed in.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on