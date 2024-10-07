Phuket cries out for fireboats as cruise ship inferno threat looms

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A former top naval commander sounded the alarm over the desperate need for fireboats in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi, as the spectre of cruise ship fires haunts these popular holiday hotspots.

Rear Admiral Amornchote Sujirat has drawn attention to the glaring absence of firefighting vessels in these bustling maritime provinces, which welcome hordes of marine traffic each year.

Advertisements

Fires aboard ships are no rarity, especially while docked, too often resulting in sunken wrecks when flames rage unchecked, said Amornchote, calling for urgent action.

“High-pressure fireboats, particularly speedboats, should be procured by the government to manage emergencies more effectively.”

In light of the recent Flamingo Lady 2 catastrophe, where an engine malfunction sparked an explosion and sank the catamaran off Phuket, Amornchote stressed the critical importance of fire prevention on board. Trained crews and proper equipment are vital to tackle such blazes before they spiral out of control.

Though no lives were lost in the Flamingo Lady 2 incident, the captain, Charoon Rungsamut, suffered minor injuries and received treatment at Thalang Hospital. The fiery disaster has fuelled calls from Amornchote for local authorities to plug the fireboat gap and boost safety at packed ports.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri ordered a thorough investigation and formed a committee to delve into the explosion’s causes.

Advertisements

“Strict safety measures must be enforced on all passenger boats, and operators must follow all legal safety requirements to prevent accidents.”

The urgent push for enhanced fire safety in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi underscores the pressing need for bolstered emergency response capabilities in these teeming maritime districts.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why does Phuket need fireboats? Phuket needs fireboats to effectively handle potential fires on cruise ships and other marine vessels. What incident highlighted the need for fireboats in Phuket? A fire on the Flamingo Lady 2 catamaran due to an engine malfunction highlighted the need for fireboats. What type of fireboats did Rear Adm Amornchote suggest? Rear Adm Amornchote suggested the government procure high-pressure fireboats, particularly speedboats. What additional measures did Rear Adm Amornchote emphasize for fire safety? He emphasised proper fire prevention measures, including trained crew and proper equipment on board. What actions did the Deputy Transport Minister take after the catamaran incident? The Deputy Transport Minister ordered a committee to investigate and enforce strict safety measures on passenger boats.