Phuket hotel boob: Portuguese guest’s topless strut causes chaos

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Portuguese woman yesterday left guests gobsmacked by walking around a Phuket hotel with her boobs out and reportedly refused to settle her accommodation bill.

The Phuket Times, yesterday, April 21, issued a warning to accommodation operators in the province to be aware of the 31 year old Portuguese woman Nadiya Serivna Varshawa.

“Warning for hotels in Phuket! Beware of this female foreign tourist! #Nadiya She comes back to cause chaos again. She booked a hotel room but could not pay for it. She borrowed money to pay a taxi fare and said she only had a credit card. She walked topless around the hotel and asked everyone she met for money. She also ordered food but could not pay for it. Everybody is in trouble because of her.”

The news agency also featured images of Nadiya and her rented room in the post. The foreign woman was strolling topless around the hotel grounds, clad only in a lengthy skirt. Additionally, the woman’s hotel room was found to be untidy, with clothes and accessories strewn across the floor, alongside empty plastic bottles and other litter left scattered about.

The foreign woman previously hit the headlines at the beginning of this month for refusing to pay her taxi fare and threatening to stab the driver with a knife.

Chalong Police Station officers investigated the crime and discovered that she had a mental illness. While they intended to find and punish her, no action has been taken.

Many Thai social media users urged the authorities to intervene before Nadiya caused more trouble. Some criticized authorities for allowing her to stay despite her disruptive behaviour.

A Thai Facebook user, Kik Yossawadee, shared that Nadia’s family members wanted to take her home for treatment but she always ran away. Another netizen claimed Nadia tricked her friend into paying for her shopping and stole her friend’s phone, though it was later recovered.

As of now, no official department has taken action on the issue.