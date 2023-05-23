Philanthropist injured in multi-vehicle road accident in Nakhon Si Thammarat

PHOTO via Thairath

A local philanthropist was badly injured when a truck crashed into the back of a pickup, spinning it into another lorry, causing harm to the driver. Passers-by came to assist the injured man trapped inside the damaged Toyota pickup with registration plate number บว-1721 Nakhon Si Thammarat, which was left immobilised in the middle of the road.

The injured man was identified as Jimmy Chawala, owner of a cloth store and a well-known philanthropist in the town of Khon. Despite sustaining injuries, the 66 year old remained conscious and was later transported to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital by the Pracha Ruamchai Foundation rescue team, sanook reported.

Witnesses recounted that prior to the road accident, Chalawa was driving his pickup truck toward the city of Nakhon Si Thammarat. While descending a railway overpass, the first lorry crashed into the pickup’s rear, causing it to lose control, spin across the road, and collide with another truck. As a result, Chawala sustained the mentioned injuries. Police are now conducting an investigation, gathering evidence and witness accounts to proceed with the case legally.

Chawala is widely recognised as a generous businessman, often donating large sums of money to public charities. Over the past few years, he has donated several hundred million baht, with the majority given to hospitals and health-related initiatives.

His most notable donations include 16 million baht to Toon Bodyslam during his charity run for purchasing medical equipment for multiple hospitals as part of the ‘Kao Kon La Kao’ project. In addition, he has also donated 28 million baht for buying gold to restore the golden tip of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Borommathat Chedi. Currently, Chawala continues to contribute financially to various philanthropic causes.