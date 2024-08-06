Chef Ian’s onion-cutting tip goes viral with laughter and tears

Picture courtesy of eat this not that official website

A renowned chef from Thailand recently became a viral sensation on social media for his humorous onion-cutting tip that prevents eye irritation and tears, using everyday household items.

Today, August 6, social media platforms were abuzz with laughter as Ian Pongthawat Chalermkittichai, known for his appearances on Iron Chef, as a tough judge on MasterChef, and his demanding role on Hell’s Kitchen shared a quirky yet practical cooking tip on his new TikTok account (@iankittichai). His playful approach to sharing cooking tricks and lifestyle content quickly caught the attention of netizens.

In one of his latest videos, Chef Ian demonstrated how to cut onions without suffering from stinging eyes or tears. The trick involved using a pot lid, held in place by the hood of a sweatshirt, to shield the face from the onion fumes.

While the method is undeniably useful, it was the humorous presentation that captivated viewers. Chef Ian, chuckling throughout the video, assured viewers that they would no longer have the problem of crying while cutting onions.

The video sparked a wave of comments, with many questioning the authenticity of the account and whether it was truly Chef Ian.

“Is this the real Chef Ian?”

“Is this Chef Ian’s actual account?”

The nickname Chef Lan also trended, as fans affectionately poked fun at him.

“One thing Chef Lan should have like Chef Ian is credibility, haha.”

Highlighting the playful nature of the exchange. Another user, drawing a reference from popular culture, said, Sanji: Chef Ian is my idol. The light-hearted feedback continued.

“Chef looks like a koala, so cute.”

“Thank you, Chef Ian, this is something every household should truly do.”

The interaction did not just stop at humour with many expressing their admiration for Chef Ian’s consistent sense of humour and his endearing personality.

“Chef Ian is always so humorous, and very endearing.”

“Chef Ian would be proud of Chef Lan, keep it up!”

The sight of him donning a pot lid as a protective shield was compared to a scientist’s protective gear, adding to the comedic effect, reported Khaosod.