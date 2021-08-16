Connect with us

Thailand

Pfizer made available at Samut Prakan Lotus, large crowds form at 4am

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: FM91 Trafficpro/Twitter

Large crowds gathered outside of a Lotus store in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan as early as 4am yesterday after the local hospital announced it was providing Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines at the inoculation site.

The Samut Prakan Hospital made a post on Facebook saying the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently donated to Thailand from the US, is now available for those in the province who are in one of the priority groups.

Priority groups include 12 to 18 year olds who are diagnosed with one of the seven specified underlying health conditions, those who are 60 years older and above, women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant, and those who are overweight, including men who weigh 100 kilograms or more, and women who weigh 80 kilograms or more.

Samut Prakan residents who are eligible for the vaccine were told to show up at Lotus for a queue number at 7am for a vaccine at 8am, but many started lining up several hours earlier.

The parking lot outside the store was packed with people and FM91 Traffic Pro tweeted that the vicinity should be avoided because traffic was congested in both directions in front of the shopping centre’s parking lot.

Photos of the early morning vaccine seekers can be seen here. (But it could be those “tricky camera angles” again!)

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Recent comments:
9S_
2021-08-16 12:30
So no prior pre-registration? Just show up?!
DiggR
2021-08-16 12:41
Another fine example of the continual and constant disorganized chaos, aka, your gov at work
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

