Expedia report shows rise in international travel searches, focus on big cities

The latest Expedia Travel Recovery Trend Report shows an increase in international searches, with a focus on big cities and longer search windows. The online travel portal says the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is helping to rebuild traveller confidence. The company released its first trend report in May, in order to help travel companies reconnect with travellers. The latest report shows an increase in international searches, with a focus on large cities.

TTR Weekly reports that global searches have increased by over 70% quarter-on-quarter, with global vaccination programmes and a loosening of travel restrictions credited with the increase. The length of search windows has also increased, going from 0 – 21 days to 22 – 90 days, reflecting the growth in traveller confidence that means people are planning trips further ahead.

While domestic travel remains the preferred option for many, the report shows an increase in global searches, with international destinations outnumbering domestic locations over a number of weeks in the second quarter. Beach and city spots have proved the most popular, with Atlanta, Mykonos, Paris, Seoul, and Sydney among the top 10 most booked destinations in each region of the world.

The report also reflects an increase in searches for sustainable travel options, with many travellers choosing more environmentally options and socially conscious attractions. According to TTR Weekly, the choice of travel destination and other options are increasingly influenced by their sustainability credentials.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

