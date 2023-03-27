Pervy man caught on CCTV sniffing woman’s underwear and licking her shoes

Photo by Minimiiw Matapuk via HATYAIZ

A Thai woman in the southern province of Songkhla filed a complaint with the police after a CCTV camera captured footage of a perverted man climbing over a wall into her house, sniffing her underwear and licking her shoes before leaving.

The 28 year old victim, Raenu, posted videos of the incident on a Facebook group named HATYAIZ to warn residents living nearby to beware of the man with an underwear and shoe fetish. In the video’s caption, Raenu said…

“Warning! A sexual pervert! A dangerous person. A social danger. Sniffing underwear. Licking shoes. It happened at 2am last night at my house in Soi Palakwa 7 (Tha Khian). It was lucky that no one was harmed.”

The man in a long-sleeve black shirt and jeans was seen in the video climbing over the house wall. He walked suspiciously to a washing line and smelled the hanging bras. Then, he picked a shoe and licked it. Another video revealed the man arriving on a motorcycle and parking it nearby before breaking in.

Raenu spoke to Thai media about the incident, stating that it occurred in the garage area of her home around 2am on Saturday. Her mother heard a strange noise but didn’t go out to investigate. Her mother informed Raenu the following day. She reviewed the CCTV footage and was shocked by the man’s actions.

She later revealed that the man had entered her home previously but just sat in the garage and left. She did not report it to the police at that time because she did not have any evidence. But after the incident, she installed CCTV cameras around her home.

Reanu stated that no items went missing from her home but added that she discarded all the items that the man interacted with because it felt as if they were soiled.

Reanu also warned women living nearby to be cautious, particularly when travelling alone at night. She added that she can’t sleep at night now because she is still scared the pervert might return.

The police have not reported whether they have arrested or charged the man.