Pattaya Port Authority prepares 700 speedboats for Songkran

As the Songkran Festival looms closer, Pattaya Port Authority prepares for an influx of travellers with an initiative to ensure safety and convenience. From April 11 to 17, they are set to facilitate seamless water travel between Koh Larn and Pattaya.

To cater to the needs of both locals and tourists, the authority has orchestrated a fleet comprising 60 passenger boats and 700 speedboats. Their ambitious setup aims to handle at least 20,000 travellers daily, totalling a staggering 140,000 to 150,000 over the seven-day festival.

Ekkrach Kantharo, Director of the Regional Marine Office, Pattaya Branch, highlighted the meticulous preparations.

“With Thailand offering visa-free entry for Chinese tourists this year, there’s been a noticeable surge in visitors to Pattaya, especially those flocking to the pristine shores of Koh Larn for relaxation.”

Passenger boats, each capable of accommodating 150 travellers, will shuttle between Pattaya and Koh Larn hourly, with three to four boats scheduled based on demand. Meanwhile, speedboats will offer flexibility for private trips.

The allure of Koh Larn’s scenic beaches and crystal-clear waters has made it a top pick among tourists, driving up the demand for water travel services. Daily port activity in Pattaya has skyrocketed to over 15,000 passengers, with foreigners making up 70%, including Chinese, Russians, and Indians, while Thai nationals account for the remaining 30%.

During the Songkran festival period, the Pattaya Port Authority will set up a dedicated water convenience and public relations centre at the port. Collaborating with Pattaya City, marine police, tourist police, and rescue workers, they aim to prioritise safety.

Strict regulations will be enforced, with boat operators required to conduct thorough checks on vessel conditions and safety equipment, including life jackets and lifebuoys, reported Pattaya Mail.

Regular inspections for drugs will also be carried out to maintain a secure environment for all travellers amid the festive celebrations.

In related news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is anticipating a robust tourism influx from North and South America this year, with a projection of at least 1.5 million tourists – a figure that mirrors the 2019 statistics. This surge is attributed to the confluence of the Songkran celebrations and the Easter holiday in April.