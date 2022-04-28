Thailand Pass open for test-free applications starting tomorrow

Press Release

The updated Thailand Pass system will start to accept the new test-free entry scheme soon at 00:01 (April 29).

You will be able to apply for your Thailand Pass FREE at https://tp.consular.go.th/

From 1st May 2022, travellers entering Thailand by air will be subject to new entry measures, as follows;

Fully Vaccinated Travellers will only need the following documents:

Passport

Certificate of vaccination

Proof of insurance (US$10,000)

Unvaccinated / Not Fully Vaccinated Travelers will need the following documents:

Passport

Certificate of vaccination

Proof of insurance ( US$10,000)

US$10,000) Negative RT-PCR Test (within 72 hours of departure)

If the unvaccinated traveller cannot provide a Negative RT-PCR test, they will have to do the 5 Day AQ (alternative quarantine). You can find the 5 Day AQ packages HERE.

If you have an existing Thailand Pass, which has already been approved you can travel with the issued QR Code and do not need to register for a new Thailand Pass.

