Pattaya mystery substance confirmed as harmless scrap metal

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In Pattaya, local authorities recently allayed fears by announcing that the mysterious black substance discovered in bags near an excavation pit was harmless scrap metal, not the feared carcinogenic cadmium waste.

Previously reported concerns revolved around multiple white bags found discarded near a pit in Moo 7, Pattaya. Locals grew anxious, suspecting that the bags could be harbouring the lost cadmium waste.

Acting on these concerns, officials from Banglamung sprung into action, visiting the site to gather samples of the ominous black substance for thorough analysis.

Yesterday, the results of the analysis were announced by the district chief of Bang Lamung, Wichai Manarojkij. Contrary to the fears of the local population, the results confirmed that the black substance was devoid of cadmium.

Instead, it was identified as scrap metal, possibly originating from a foundry. Wichai assured the public that the black powder poses no health risks unless ingested or directly contacted with the skin, reported Pattaya News.

In his statement, Wichai appealed to the public to maintain their composure during such incidents and report any suspicious objects promptly to the Bang Lamung District Office. He also informed that investigations are ongoing regarding the truck that disposed of the bags at the site.

In related news, Thai authorities have confirmed that Chinese investors were accountable for the trading of 13,832 tonnes of cadmium tailings in Thailand. Further cadmium waste has been uncovered in the provinces of Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri, with 5,358 tonnes of the chemical waste still unaccounted for.

The Industrial Commission of the Secretariat of The House of Representatives received a tip-off about the illegal storage of cadmium tailings in Samut Sakhon province. This tip-off led to the discovery of 3,040 tonnes of cadmium waste at the warehouse of J&B Metal Co on April 7.

In other news, acting on a tip-off, the Thai authorities discovered 15,000 tonnes of cadmium in a warehouse in the Mueang district in the central province of Samut Sakhon on April 4. No adverse health effects have been reported by residents thus far.