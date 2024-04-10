Thailand’s PM demands swift return of cadmium waste to Tak

Picture courtesy of police

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has demanded the swift return of cadmium waste discovered in various locations to its original location in Tak before the end of the month. Government spokesperson, Chai Watcharonke, announced the decision following a meeting between the prime minister, Industry Ministry representatives, and executives of Bound & Beyond Plc, which owns the cadmium tailings.

The company has agreed to meet the deadline set by PM Srettha, committing to transport and safely dispose of the cadmium waste in Tak. Recent findings have pinpointed the location of 3,678 tonnes of the hazardous substance in two separate locations.

In Bangkok’s Bang Sue area, an initial 300 tonnes of cadmium waste were discovered by the Environment and Natural Resources Crime Suppression Division during a search operation. The hazardous waste, contained in 190 bags, was found at a facility on Pracharat Road in Soi Reangpreecha, linked to J&B Metal Co through document examination. The 65 year old facility’s owner, Wanna Kengrungruangchai, now faces charges related to the possession of hazardous substances without legal permission.

An additional discovery of approximately 3,040 tonnes of the cadmium tailings was made at a smelting factory in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district, owned by the same company, J&B Metal Co. This was followed by another inspection led by Natthapol Rangsitpol, permanent secretary for industry, at a second factory in Samut Sakhon, revealing an additional 3,378 tonnes of the hazardous waste. This brings the total volume of cadmium waste found to 6,378 tonnes.

Natthapol confirmed that the waste would be transported back to Tak by April 30 and buried in a landfill within 15 days. The cadmium waste is believed to be part of a larger 13,450 tonnes, documented by a company in Tak in August last year, which sought permission to transport them to Samut Sakhon, reported Bangkok Post.

The Environment and Natural Resources Crime Suppression Division has reportedly summoned two individuals linked to J&B Metal Co for questioning over the cadmium tailings. The pair, known only as Jetsada and Wanna, are expected to meet with the police today.