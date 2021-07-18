Thailand
Pattaya: Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in self-defence
Yesterday in the Chon Buri province of Bang Lamung, which is part of Pattaya, a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in a case of self-defence.
Bang Lamung Police and first responders got to the scene just after midnight. There, they found 36 year old Anuwat Ratchawong lying in front of the house. He was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. The man’s girlfriend, 28 year old Nuchthida Sombatwong, says Anuwat attacked her.
First responders attempted to save Anuwatet, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Nuchthida says that she and Anuwat had a “heated discussion” about breaking up. She says that they had previously agreed that if the relationship wasn’t going to work out, they would finish it off verbally and peaceably. Despite this prior consensus, Nuchthida says Anuwat got aggressive and hostile when she told him she wanted to break up.
She says that she grabbed a kitchen knife and fled from Anuwat as he chased her around the house. Nuchthida warned Anuwat not to attack her, but she says he dared her to stab him and started to attack her with his fists. Then, out of self-defence, and not out of a desire to kill Anuwat, she took him up on the dare. Nuchthida says Anuwat collapsed from being stabbed and she then had a friend call police.
Thai media says Nuchthida was sobbing and distressed at the scene. Police say they found a kitchen knife with bloodstains on it at the house.
Police brought Nuchthida to the station for further legal proceedings. They say they are reviewing the case to see if any charges will be lodged against Nuchthida. Police say she has been cooperative.
Last month, another woman was taken to the Bang Lamung Police Station after she admitted to stabbing her husband to death. The stabbing implement was reportedly a butcher knife.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya: Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in self-defence
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 11,397 new infections, daily news briefs
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Couple hangs themselves to escape Covid-19 debt
Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
US, NZ, Oz, Austrian citizens’ brief shot at Covid-19 vaccines
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
Home Covid-19 test kits approved, but not for travel
200+ teams go door-to-door to find Covid-19 around Bangkok
The Singapore Covid experiment – is there a path to the new normal?
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market closed July 16 to 29
People fake age to get appointment at elderly vaccination centre
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
- Koh Samui4 days ago
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
- Phuket4 days ago
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
- Crime9 hours ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
- Thailand2 days ago
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
- Thailand4 days ago
Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her