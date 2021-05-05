Crime
Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death
A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.
District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.
Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.
Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.
Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chon Buri’s daily Covid-19 infections slightly increase Wednesday – 110
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is reporting 110 new Covid-19 infections for today. The number is a slight increase from yesterday, which saw 91 new infections. With today’s reported infections, the total amount in the province, since early April, now stands at 2,965, with 7 deaths. The Department of Public Health reports that 1,620 are still under medical care for the virus. 1,338 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery.
Mueang Chonburi -21
Banglamung (Pattaya included)-59
Si Racha-9
Ban Bueng-4
Sattahip-2
Koh Chan-4
Pan Thong-6
-An additional 3 patients with the virus who were transferred to the province for medical care
Today’s reported infections are detailed below:
– A house party in the province-2
– A risky occupation (customer-facing, like supermarkets or taxis)-3
– A person from a funeral gathering who saw a confirmed close contact-1
– People from Chonburi workplaces like factories, etc.-5
– A whole family of 10 people
– Rural entertainment areas in Chonburi-7
– Close contacts with timelines under investigation- 30
– Currently under investigation- 51
Chonburi officials are asking people to stay at home, and follow other Covid-19-related rules to control the situation. Chonburi officially became deep red according to a government zoning program, which categorises provinces based on their reported amount of daily infections.
Thailand, today, is reporting 2,112 infections of Covid-19 and 15 deaths.
Despite Thailand’s third wave of the virus being considered as the most severe, The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s insists that the sandbox re-opening plans for 6 of Thailand’s most economically sensitive tourist magnets will start on July 1, 2021.
Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will, according to the TAT, be open to foreign tourists who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (or 1 if that’s the vaccine dose of a registered vaccine in Thailand).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri reports a decline in daily Covid-19 infections – Tuesday, 91
Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is seeing a general decline in the amount of daily Covid-19 infections today. 91 were reported today. Yesterday, the number of infections reported in the province was 153.
The total amount of infections in the province since the third wave began at the start of April, sits at 2,855, with 1,611 still in medical care in the province. There have been 7 recorded deaths since the beginning of April. 1,237 people in total have now been released from medical care, with over 100 people being released yesterday alone.
Chon Buri officials are asking people to continue to stay home, socially distance, and follow other Covid-19 related measures to control the situation. Chon Buri officially became a deep red zone according to a government zoning program based on Covid-19 cases, which brings additional restrictions for at least 2 weeks, like the closure of dine-in at restaurants.
Chon Buri Public Health officials say a sharp increase of cases being traced from family members and home gatherings are being found, warning residents that the majority of cases are now from homes and not businesses. They say that the vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and many people did not know they were infected.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Koh Lan proposes closing to tourists for 15 days from May 5
Koh Lan, off Pattaya, may be closed to tourists for 15 days, starting May 5. The island resort is waiting for the vote to be officially approved but 845 residents and business operators voted on the island’s closing.
420 voted for it to be closed to tourists for at least 15 days, while 306 voted for a complete closing to all incoming travellers. The remainder voted for it to stay open, but under the adherence to current Covid restrictions.
If the island’s closing is approved, operators of resorts and lodging houses are to clear out tourists by May 5, with the reopening of the island to be scheduled for May 21. Lottery vendors and hawkers from Pattaya would also be banned from entering the island. Postal companies and private delivery companies would only be allowed to deliver letters and parcels to the island’s Na Ban boat landing.
The island would only provide 2 boat trips per day for residents between Pattaya and Koh Lan. Boats departing from Pattaya would be scheduled for 7am and 6pm. Those departing from Koh Lan would run at the same times. For those who wish to travel to the island for business, they would be required to get permission from a Covid administration centre at least 1 day in advance.
Although the committee voted to shutter the island to tourists, it is still needing approval by Pattaya City government and the provincial communicable disease committee. The Koh Lan committee first will forward the lockdown proposal to those departments who will then decide the island’s fate.
Chon Buri province is reporting 153 new Covid infections today, and 1 death. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit early in April. Thailand, overall, has reported 2,014 new infections today, with 31 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
