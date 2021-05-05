image
Crime

Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

28 seconds ago

 on 

Google Maps

A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.

District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.

Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.

Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.

Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending