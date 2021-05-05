Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death

A woman in Chon Buri’s Banglamuang district is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with a butcher knife. The woman was injured during the alleged attack and is being treated at a local hospital.

District police officers were called to the scene just after midnight to the couple’s home. They found 23 year old Burin “Geng” Bamrungphon body in the bathroom. The room was covered in blood. Geng’s body had slash and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest. Reports say that 24 year old Aranya “Bow” Sermsap admitted to her father that she had killed her husband.

Geng and Bow had been together for 3 years. They have a 1 year old son and a 3 month old daughter. The children are now with relatives. It’s unclear if the children were home during the incident.

Police speculate that Bow may have been jealous and she may have thought Geng was having an affair. Police say they are still investigating.

Bow is now being treated at a hospital, but is in custody and being monitored by police. Bow is not allowed to speak to the media.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates