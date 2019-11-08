Paralyzed hockey player moves legs after experimental surgery in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Paralyzed hockey player moves legs after experimental surgery in Thailand
A Canadian hockey player paralyzed in a tragic bus crash has begun moving his legs after receiving experimental spinal surgery in Thailand. Ryan Straschnitzki was one of 13 injured when a truck ran a stop sign and collided with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus in Saskatchewan in 2018. Sixteen others died in the incident.
Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down.
Doctors in Thailand implanted a stimulator in Straschnitzki’s spine hoping to restore some movement in his legs. The experimental implant sends electrical currents to the spinal cord to stimulate nerves and move his limbs. It can be programmed to stimulate certain nerves mapped out by surgeons and therapists.
In a video shared by his family, Straschnitzki is seen lying on his back while doctors help him after the surgery.
“One time, Ryan almost kicked the therapist – oops,” said the posting on Straschnitzki’s Twitter feed.
“Therapist is only holding his leg. Ryan is moving it. Then Ryan asks if he can go work out at the mall gym after. The stunned therapist said NO. You just had surgery. Seriously, son. Ha ha.”
Straschnitzki is expected to remain in Thailand until December. He’s said he wants to make Canada’s Paralympics team and compete for Canada’s national sledge hockey team.
Air Pollution
European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming
A new law says that motorcycles manufactured in Thailand must meet the ‘Euro 4’ level of exhaust emissions standards, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. The Cabinet approved a draft of the law yesterday.
“This draft makes clear the government’s determination to solve pollution caused by motorcycles,” a spokesman said.
“Thailand’s emission standard is currently only at Euro 3.”
The regulation was announced by the Industry Ministry in January with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhausts by 50%.
“The cabinet expects manufacturers to improve the standards of their products before the law is passed in the future, as the announcement was made more than 9 months ago.”
Motorbikes are the most popular form of transportation around Thailand. There are an estimated 20 million motorbikes on Thai roads, contributing around 75% of the road toll. Honda is the largest manufacturer of motorbikes in Thailand.
Thailand
Thai Airways management ‘asked’, staff ‘told’, to cut expenses
PHOTO: Both management and staff likely to lose some entitlements under new policy to reduce costs
In a move that will likely contribute little to the airline’s rehabilitation, Thai Airways is trying to reduce expenditures on staff travel. Meanwhile the airlines’ management is being ‘asked’ to reduce some of their expenses.
The moves are part of a range of new internal policies to ease the national airline’s debt and sustaining financial liquidity.
The executive vice president Suvimol Bualerd announced the the company will suspend or postpone sending staff for training, attending meetings or working elsewhere domestically and overseas “unless it’s important or it could have a negative impact on the company if they’re not sent”.
“The airline will be prepared well in advance for staff trips overseas to avoid having to get them visas urgently, which costs more, especially on trips to Europe.”
Staff per-day travel allowances will now be halved and the number of staff permitted to travel and their allocated days will be limited.
Suvimol said the airlines’ managing directors and other top executives will be asked to limit their requests for travel expenses domestically and abroad to what is already specified in current regulations. (Asked!?)
Thai Airways has now had almost a decade of losses, mounting every year. The government has recently rejected Thai Airways’ initial plans for rehabilitation and sustainability, sending it back for more budget cuts. Several key ministers have indicated the government is unlikely approve another bail out unless significant cuts are made to spending.
The airlines’ request for new aircraft has also been refused by Cabinet.
Economy
Ease on foreign investments and cut on official interest rate
The Bank of Thailand will now allow Thai residents to send money overseas to invest directly and the domestic trading in gold in foreign currencies.
The Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob says the move should help slow the baht’s worryingly rapid appreciation. The new measures will come into effect tomorrow.
Exporters will be allowed to invest their earnings abroad, up to US$200,000 per invoice, up from the current $50,000. The Governor say this figure will rise to $1 million within three months.
“This is so exporters can manage their exchange risk better, since they’ll be able to bring their money back when exchange rate is more favourable for them, or they could use their foreign currency for their businesses abroad,” he told a media conference yesterday.
Retail investors are allowed to invest up to $200,000 per annum directly in foreign financial assets. Currently they must go through brokerage firms or mutual funds, and even then, only wealthy individuals with 50 million baht or more in savings.
“Those who plan to invest overseas should understand the risks. If not, they are advised to invest via brokerage firms.”
The central bank will also increase the amount of money fund managers can invest in foreign financial assets, from $100 billion a year to $150 billion though it must be under the supervision of the Securities and Exchanges Commission.
More information about this policy HERE.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted yesterday to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. It is the second rate cut this year.
Yesterday’s vote saw five members vote for the cut and two to maintain the existing rate.
The International Monetary Fund had earlier said Thailand had the policy in place to cut its interest rate and the fiscal power to spend more on infrastructure even amid the global economic slowdown being worsened by the US-China trade war.
The BOT reported that merchandise exports contracted more than expected and were projected to recover more slowly due to the slowdown of global trade volume affected by international trade tensions.
Tourism was also growing at a lower-than-expected rate.
