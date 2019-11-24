German tourist dies after being hit by parasail speedboat off Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
German tourist dies after being hit by parasail speedboat off Phuket
PHOTO: Achadtaya Chuenniran
Police are investigating the circumstances of an incident on Kamala Beach on Friday afternoon where a swimmer was killed after being struck by a speedboat used to tow paying parasail passengers into the sky.
A German tourist has died after being seriously injured by a speedboat propellor while swimming off Phuket’s Kamala beach. The victim was a 63 year old German man identified by police as Helmut Prock from Dietfurt an der Altmühl in Bavaria.
He was swimming outside the designated swimming area when the incident occurred on at about 4pm on Friday afternoon. The driver of the boat, “Friendship 1”,whose business is providing parasailing trips for paying tourists, was driving towards the shore and told police he didn’t see the man.
Police reported that Mr Prock was staying at a hotel in Kamala near the beach. They report that he’d checked in on Thursday and was due to check out a week later. He was understood to be travelling alone.
Mr Prock was believed to be travelling alone, Col Sompong said. He was rushed to Patong Hospital but later pronounced dead. The German embassy were notified and were in the process of contacting the man’s family.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
UPDATE: Police investigate building collapse in Phuket, killing seven
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
UPDATE:
Kritsana Pattanachareon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, says that an initial investigation into the collapse of a petrol station being built in Thalang, Phuket on Thepkasattri Road, resulting in seven deaths, indicated that poor construction standards were to blame.
“We were informed by police from the Thalang district station that a concrete slab being used in the conversion of a building in the Sai Si Ngyen complex into a gas station collapsed, killing seven workers from Myanmar instantly and severely injuring two more.”
Kritsana adds that further investigations are ongoing and that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.
Police and engineers are continuing their investigations the collapse of the one-storey building under construction in Thalang district, northern Phuket.
Seven workers were killed in the incident – four Thais and three Burmese – with another two injured after the structure collapsed. The bodies of all seven victims were taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.
Police have already interrogated construction engineers and charges will be filed against them and the owners of the development if they are found to have been negligent in the construction project.
The search for bodies was called off just after sunset last night.
The four Thais killed were Jirachai Wonghajak, Thaweerat Daetphan, Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong and Krisana Kanbuth, all aged between 21 and 35 years old.
The three Burmese workers killed were Sa Aung Aung, Nay Myo Win and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing.
A Burmese lady, 26 year old Myo Myo Yi, and a Thai, 34 year old Jaturawit Muadsing were both taken to the Thalang Hospital for treatment following their recovery from collapsed concrete slabs.
Additional details from The Nation
PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
PHOTO: lagunaphukettri.com
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns next week with a strong pro athlete line up vying for US$20,000 (605,500 baht) prize money on Sunday, November 24.
The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, will comprise a 1.8 kilometre swim, a 50 kilometre bike event and a 12 kilometre run in Asia’s Laguna Phuket resort area as well as various scenic locations in Thalang District of the island, takes place on the Sunday and features the short distance race the “25 For 25 Sprint”.
The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises a 0.5 kilometre swim, 18.5 kilometre bike and 6 kilometre run.
The 2019 Laguna Phuket Triathlon will also see LPT Charity Fun Run on Saturday, November 23 featuring a 2 kilometre Kids run plus 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre runs and will raise funds in support of more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket’s 7 orphanages through Children First Fund as well as hospitals in Thailand through the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.
Headlining this year’s pro field is Michael Raelert (Germany) who holds three-peat Laguna Phuket Triathlon Championship (2015-2017).
He will be joined by Luke McKenzie (Australia), Ruedi Wild (Switzerland) who has double LPT wins in 2012 and 2013, Per van Vlerken (Germany), and Massimo Cigana (Italy) who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.
In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by Laguna Phuket Triathlon podium veteran Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland) whose recent impressive records includes a great debut performance in Kona, 3rd in the Nice World Championship and 2nd Frankfurt’s European Championship. Simmonds will race neck and neck with Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands) aka. “The Flying Dutchwoman”. Beth McKenzie (USA) will also be there.
Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for 8 consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.
Five Chinese awaiting deportation after being arrested in Phuket over illegal FOREX trading
PHOTO: SCMP
Five Chinese are now in custody after being arrested over the running of an illegal online foreign-exchange. They were running the business from a residential housing estate in Chalong, Phuket.
Phuket Immigration officers raided the rented property in the Baan Maneekram-Jomthong Thani estate in Chalong at the end of October. The five were arrested and taken to the Chalong police station on charges of working without a Work Permit. The announcements were made in Bangkok by senior police and the Thai Immigration Chief. The five Chinese nationals had entered Thailand on 60 day tourist visas.
Arrested were 24 year old Chinese female Liu Minglan and four Chinese men, 24 year old Fan Junjie, 34 year old Gao Jiancheng, 29 year old Bai Xiaoxi, 26 year old Li Qiang.
Officers seized five laptop computers, Chinese-language trading notes and 15 mobile phones.
A suspect reportedly confessed that the five were working as FOREX (foreign exchange) brokers for a company in China. They were renting a property in the housing estate for 50,000 baht per month.
Police report that the team were trading Chinese yuan and US dollars through their online exchange. They were advertising their services through Chinese websites and chat applications. They explained to police that they weren’t licensed to conduct foreign currency exchange in China so came to Thailand to evade Chinese authorities.
It is likely the five will be deported to China after being processed by the Immigration department in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
