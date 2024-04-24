Papaya seed cancer cure hoax debunked by health experts

Photo courtesy of Yahoo News UK screenshot

Health authorities debunked the viral myth of papaya seeds as a cancer cure, revealing a tangled web of misinformation.

Health authorities swiftly crushed the viral sensation surrounding papaya seeds as a miracle cure for cancer, following a surge of social media posts peddling the tropical fruit as a potent destroyer of cancer cells. A Thai scientist, falsely implicated in the claims, debunked the myth, shedding light on the truth behind the viral sensation.

A Thai-language Facebook post, shared on April 11, ignited the firestorm, proclaiming the supposed cancer-fighting powers of papaya seeds. The post cited a study allegedly conducted at Chiang Mai University, claiming that consuming three ripe papaya seeds daily could obliterate cancer cells. However, the truth behind these claims unravelled swiftly.

A video accompanying the post depicted a ripe papaya being dissected, with bold Thai text overlaying the footage, endorsing the alleged benefits of papaya seeds in treating various cancers. Despite the video’s persuasive tone, it soon became apparent that the claims were baseless.

The misinformation, which first emerged in October 2022, resurfaced with renewed vigour in February 2024, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms and messaging apps. Thousands shared reels on Facebook, amplifying the false narrative. However, the truth behind the sensational claims lay shrouded in deception.

Unravelling the web of deceit, it was revealed that the supposed research cited in the viral posts was a fabrication. Prachya Kongtawelert, a biochemistry professor at Chiang Mai University, refuted any involvement in studies on papaya seeds, clarifying that his research focused on sesame and citrus extracts, reported UK Yahoo News.

Despite papaya’s nutritional richness, including vitamins A, C, and E, health authorities categorically dismissed claims of its cancer-curing properties. Thailand’s National Cancer Institute denounced the claims as false, underscoring the lack of clinical evidence to support them.

In related news, medical professionals continue to extol the virtues of what has been dubbed the “queen of vegetables,” onions, an affordable and accessible staple in every Thai kitchen. However, the question remains: how can one maximise the health benefits derived from this nutritious produce?