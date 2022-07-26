Connect with us

Thailand

Panphet's mother 'does not blame' French Muay Thai fighter for her son's death

leah

Published

 on 

The mother of Muay Thai fighter Panphet Phadungchai says she “does not blame” French Muay Thai fighter Anthony Durand for her son’s death and wants him to keep fighting.

Anthony Durand announced his resignation from Muay Thai on Sunday, following the death of his opponent Panphet Phadungchai on Saturday.

Panphet was knocked out by Anthony in the fifth round of the match on July 15 and was rushed to the hospital straight away. After suffering a brain hemorrhage, Panphet entered a state of brain death and sadly passed away after being on life support for nine days.

Panphet’s mother Ladda Klinming spoke publicly about her son’s death…

“Anthony has brought me 10,000 baht. I can see he is heartbroken. I still don’t know if he will really hang up his gloves for good. I don’t want him to stop fighting, I want him to fulfil Panphet’s dream.”

“I do not blame Anthony. It was a fight. I want him to continue Panphet’s dream. I don’t want him to give up his dream. Whether he stops fighting or not I forgive him. It was an accident in a fighting sport.”

Panphet’s wife Chadaporn Thongchua also spoke about her late husband…

“From now on, I will take the best care of our child that I can and I will also take on your role as a father too. I will do everything I can so that our child is a good person just as you planned. After the funeral is finished, I will quit my job and return to live with your parents and I will take care of them instead of you.”

“I don’t want Anthony to hang up his gloves. I want him to fulfil Panphet’s dream to be the champion. I don’t want him to give up Muay Thai.”

Panphet’s funeral will be held at Wat Hang Talat on July 31 and August 1.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

leah

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger.

