Oops! Culture Ministry deletes website suggestion that traditional Thai garment could be used to commit suicide | Thaiger

Thailand
Oops! Culture Ministry deletes website suggestion that traditional Thai garment could be used to commit suicide
Thailand’s Culture Ministry is in hot water after suggesting on its website that one of the many uses for the Thai waistcloth (pha khao ma) could be to hang oneself. The suggestion appeared on the website as part of a list of ways the traditional garment could be used. Other helpful suggestions included using it as a towel or a pillow, or a floor covering once it became too old to wear. At the bottom of the list sat the 28th suggestion.
“Used to hang oneself (when desperate)”.
The pha khao ma is a chequered, woven cloth traditionally worn by Thai men of all ages for hundreds of years. The cotton cloth has also been adapted for several other uses and can now be seen in the form of tablecloths and reusable shopping bags.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the list of uses has been on the Culture Ministry’s website since 2015 and was posted to promote tourism and Thai traditions. It was spotted by an eagle-eyed netizen who was researching the traditional item of clothing and found the suicide suggestion. His subsequent Facebook post was picked up by the media and generated a public backlash against the Culture Ministry.
The Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says the offending suggestion has now been deleted. He says the list was compiled by local offices and not checked before it was posted on the website.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
A 22 year old man was arrested on burglary charges after the homeowner found him asleep in his daughter’s bed at his home in the central province Phetchabun. Apparently, the man had broken into the house at around 2am, but felt sleepy, so he turned on the air conditioner and laid down on the bed, Thai media reports.
When the homeowner, who happened to be a police officer, woke up in the morning, he noticed the air conditioner for his daughter’s bedroom was running. His daughter wasn’t home, so he looked in the window to check and saw the man wrapped in a blanket, sleeping on his daughter’s bed.
He yelled at the man to wake up. Thai media says he appeared to wake up still drowsy and puzzled. The man faces charges of burglary and trespassing.
แอร์เย็นจัด! โจรเข้าไปขโมยของเผลอหลับในห้อง
แอร์เย็นจัด! โจรเข้าไปขโมยของเผลอหลับในห้อง
.
วันที่ 22 มี.ค.2564 เวลา 09.00 น. พ.ต.ท.ปริญญา ภารไสว รองผู้กำกับการป้องกันปราบปราม สภ.วิเชียรบุรี อ.วิเชียรบุรี ได้รับแจ้งมีคนบุกรุกเข้าไปขโมยของที่บ้าน ม.2 น้ำร้อน อ.วิเชียรบุรี จ.เพชรบูรณ์ ซึ่งเป็นบ้านของ ดาบตำรวจศักดา เจียมประเสริฐ เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ สภ.วิเชียรบุรี
.
โดยผู้ก่อเหตุได้นอนหลับอยู่ภายในห้องลูกสาวเจ้าของบ้าน จึงนำกำลังเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจรุดไปตรวจสอบ พบคนร้ายนอนอยู่ภายในห้องนอนที่เปิดแอร์เย็นฉ่ำ ห่มผ้าหลับสนิท เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจจึงได้ตะโกนเรียกและปลุกให้ตื่น ปรากฏว่าคนร้ายก็ตื่นขึ้นมาในอาการที่งัวเงียและงงกับสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้น จึงได้ควบคุมตัวพร้อมของกลางคืออุปกรณ์ช่างจำนวน 1 ชุด
.
จากการสอบสวนทราบว่าคนร้าย คือนายอาทิตย์ กินขุนทด อายุ 22 ปี ให้การว่าช่วงเวลาประมาณ ตีสองที่ผ่านมาได้ตระเวนออกงัดบ้านเพื่อขโมยทรัพย์สิน แต่ไม่สามารถงัดได้ กระทั่งมาที่บ้านหลังนี้สามารถงัดเข้าไปในห้องนอนได้ แต่ตนรู้สึกง่วงนอน จึงได้เปิดแอร์กะว่าจะนอนพอให้หายง่วงนอน แต่ก็หลับเตลิดจนเจ้าของบ้านและเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจมาปลุก เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจจึงได้แจ้งข้อหาลักทรัพย์ในเคหะสถานในเวลากลางคืนบุกรุกในเคหะสถานในเวลากลางคืนและทำให้เสียทรัพย์
.
ด้านดาบตำรวจศักดา เปิดเผยว่าตนตื่นมาตอนเช้าสังเกตว่าแอร์ห้องของลูกสาวเปิดอยู่ซึ่งผิดปกติ เพราะลูกสาวไปอยู่ต่างจังหวัด จึงได้ย่องไปดูที่หน้าต่างก็พบว่ามีคนร้ายนอนห่มผ้าห่มหลับสนิทอยู่บนที่นอนลูกสาว จึงได้โทรแจ้งเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ สภ.วิเชียรบุรี ให้มาช่วยกันจับกุมและควบคุมตัวไปดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมายต่อไป
ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23
Posted by ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23 on Monday, March 22, 2021
SOURCE: Thairath
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand starts human trials of local Covid vaccine
Thailand is beginning human trials on its locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine, while setting its sights for a rollout of the vaccine next year. While the process seems sluggish compared to other vaccines, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the development would enable Thailand to be self-reliant as the country would not have to rely on vaccines from other nations.
“Production is expected to begin next year, with an estimated 25-30 million doses annually.”
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has developed a pilot NDV-HXP-S vaccine by teaming up with Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, the Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, an American non-profit organisation, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. The vaccine consists of a inactivated virus to trigger immunity, using egg-based technology. So far, the GPO says trials have shown promising results.
“Even though we can produce vaccines in the country, it is from technology transfer and under management of the owners of the brands and technology. But today, if we are successful we can be self-reliant and determine our own direction.”
A total of 460 volunteers would be recruited for the human trials. They must be in good health and free of Covid-19. Volunteers will be screened and have their backgrounds checked and undergo health and blood checks.
Punnee Pitisuttithum, the head of the Vaccine Trial Centre at Mahidol University’s Tropical Medicine Department, said that the first human trial was conducted on 4 volunteers yeterday. Banchong Mahaisavariya, president of Mahidol University, said the first and second phases of human trials will test the safety of the vaccine and its ability to trigger immunity.
The GPO is aware of SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations so the vaccine is also being developed to help with this situation, adding that the pilot vaccine showed it was effective against the South African strain.
Chulalongkorn University is also developing its own vaccine, which uses Messenger RNA technology with human trials expected to begin soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Soi Cowboy bar owner says the business has survived the pandemic, but revenue has fallen by 70%
Bangkok’s notorious red light district Soi Cowboy has survived the pandemic, but barely. An owner of a bar along the street said the business is only earning enough to cover operating costs.
Bars and nightclubs were hit hard by disease control restrictions with the government banning alcohol, shutting down the venues and limiting operating hours during peaks in the pandemic. Just recently, bars and nightclubs were allowed to reopen after being shut down during the recent wave of Covid-19 infections.
Reporters from Nation Thailand took a walk down Soi Cowboy. It’s been a full year since Thailand’s first nationwide lockdown. For the manager of Country Road music bar on Soi Cowboy, Thawatchai Tutthayayut, he told reporters it has been a rough year.
The ban on international tourists hit the area hard. Soi Cowboy is a famous red light district for foreign men, and for some tourists, a rite of passage. Thawatchai says his bar depends on foreign tourists for income. Over the past year, the bar’s revenue fell by 70%.
“What we earn nowadays is only enough for running costs – staff salary, electricity and water bills, and rent.”
Country Road’s shareholders had to use their savings to pay for some of the expenses and keep the bar running, Thawatchai told Nation Thailand. The bar’s staff and musicians took a pay cut last year and the landlord helped out by lowering the rent.
“A bar might only sell three bottles of beer per day… Some bars decided to operate from their entrances and keep their interiors shut to save on expenses.”
Thawatchai says that he and other bar owners are thankful for the regular customers who come at least once a week.
“My friend’s bar lost around 300,000 baht a month… But we were lucky enough to have the expats.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
