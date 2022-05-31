Connect with us

Thailand

UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand

UPDATE:

The 12 crew members and passengers who were in close contact with a traveller infected with monkeypox – who stopped off at Bangkok’s Survarnabhumi airport for 2 hours before flying on to Australia – are currently being forced to quarantine in Thailand.

The 12 people have already been in enforced quarantine for 7 days and have shown no symptoms of monkeypox so far.

Dr. Chakkarat Pitayowonganon from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control – or DDC – said the “suspected cases” will be subjected to tests, background risk checks, disease investigation, treatment and quarantine until it is proved they are clear of the disease.

The DDC didn’t specify how many days they would have to remain detained in quarantine.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Twelve travellers to Thailand are under watch after coming into close contact with a passenger who was later detected with monkeypox. But none of them have shown any signs of symptoms.

The 12 people, a mix of passengers and flight attendants, were with the infected person for 2 hours in transit, after the traveller’s flight from Europe stopped at BKK (Suvarnabhumi Airport).

The group has been asymptomatic for the past 7 days but will be “observed” until the final day of the reported incubation period, which is 21 days, according to the director of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, Chakkarat Pitayawonganon.

Those who came into contact with the infected are NOT considered high risk because the individual was asymptomatic during the transit period. The person later showed signs of monkeypox infection at his final destination in Australia.

There are still NO confirmed cases of monkeypox in Thailand.

The current monkeypox strain has a very low fatality rate (around 1%). There are a few signs to watch out for including sore throat, headache, body pains, fever, rashes and blisters.

Thai health officials are on the lookout for anyone showing these symptoms, and monitoring anyone who has travelled from countries where cases have been reported.

So far there has not been any confirmed monkeypox cases in Thailand. As of yesterday, there were 494 monkeypox patients confirmed across 32 countries, comprising 406 confirmed cases and 88 suspected cases. There are 139 confirmed cases in Spain, 101 in England, 74 in Portugal, 63 in Canada, 22 in Germany and 13 in the US.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Ch3

    Recent comments:
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-31 09:11
    Hahahaha, right in time to cancel the cancelation of masks! And.... Most importantly.... Right in time to extend the emergency decree!!! YAY! Who could have seen this one coming? I'm so excited for another 2 years of this bs😃😃😃
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-31 09:12
    31 minutes ago, Manu said: So covid goes, replaced worldwide by this. The impression of a "deja-vu"..... Pff you got the chance and you didn't take it.... Deja-flu
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-05-31 09:37
    It looks like it may be a STI? This quote from the BBC website. Time to panic boys and girls. The UK Health Security Agency says anyone concerned they could be infected should phone NHS 111 or contact their local sexual…
    image
    JJJ
    2022-05-31 18:32
    If you are a tourist from Europe or USA and planning a winter holiday, I'd advise against booking a trip to Thailand. As yet another example, the medical bureaucrats here time and time again prove they lack basic common sense…
    image
    Graham
    2022-05-31 19:34
    Here we go again, scam central, only this time it's 21 days in a certified overpriced hospitel, better check the insurance policy just to see if any mention of the monkey pox cover in the fine print. 555
    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

