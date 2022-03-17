Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads

The director of Thailand’s Office of the Alcohol Control Committee has been assigned to investigate anyone who shares photos of a famous Thai celebrity promoting a whisky brand. He was assigned by the Department of Disease Control, according to reporters.

The celebrity, Lisa from Blackpink, is a brand ambassador for the Scotch whisky company Chivas. In Thailand, it’s illegal to advertise alcohol. Those who violate this law can be fined up to 500,000 baht or sentenced to one year in jail, or both.

In an exclusive interview this week, Lisa told High Snobiety she became a Chivas ambassador to inspire people to “elevate themselves”. The Chivas campaign ad shows Lisa talking about the hard work she’s put in to achieve success.

“There were no shortcuts to get here. All I know is, be yourself. Be authentic. Make success on your own terms”.

Lisa is Thai, and was born in Thailand, however she moved to South Korea in 2011 to train in K-pop. She joined Blackpink in 2016, the year the band debuted. She is the first non-Korean YG entertainment artist.

Lisa has endorsed other brands in the past, including Celine, a French luxury brand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | High Snobiety | Blackpink fandom