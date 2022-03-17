Government considers lifting Thailand’s mask mandate, starting with public parks

The Public Health Ministry hopes to lift the mask mandate in Thailand’s public parks, as the government takes its first tentative steps to declaring Covid-19 endemic. Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit says officials hope to confer endemic status on the virus within 4 months’ time, although they will seek the input of the World Health Organisation on this. Kiattibhoom adds that people infected with the virus would still be required to wear masks.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the government’s Covid-19 task force could also lift restrictions on numbers at football matches and concerts, but such events would still need to observe disease prevention measures. The CCSA meets tomorrow and is also expected to discuss easing Thailand’s entry restrictions.

One major proposal is to remove the need for overseas arrivals to take a pre-departure PCR test. However, travellers would still need to submit to a PCR test on arrival and take a self-administered antigen test on day 5 of their stay. There are reports the CCSA could also reduce the mandatory Covid insurance coverage from US$20,000 to US$10,000. The figure is based on average costs of 20,000 baht per person for Covid treatment.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World