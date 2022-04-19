Officers insist total traffic accidents, deaths during ‘Seven Dangerous Days’ is “not so bad”

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, or DDPM, has announced that the total traffic accidents and injuries during last week’s “Seven Dangerous Days” had actually reduced, compared to the average for the past three years, even though the number of deaths this year had increased.

According to a summary of the data, from April 11 to 17, there were 1,917 accidents, 1,869 injuries and 278 deaths in total, an average of 40 deaths a day.

The northern province of Chiang Rai had the most accidents, with 66, while Bangkok had the most deaths, with 13. The main causes of the accidents were, as usual, speeding, at nearly 41%, and drink driving, at nearly 22%. Motorbikes were the most frequent vehicle involved in the reported road accidents.

The number of traffic accidents and resulting injuries was fewer than the average for the past three years, according to Boontam Lertsukeekasem, director-general of the DDPM. However, he conceded that the overall number of deaths, 278, was in fact higher this year because speeding drivers made the accidents more intense, leading to more critical injuries.

Boontam also emphasised that the statistics and information would be further analysed to prevent traffic accidents from occurring in the future. He said the department would consider any factors that could have led to the accidents, such as vehicles, roads and the environment along the routes where the accidents took place. He also added that the country’s goal was to decrease the death rate from traffic accidents to only 12 deaths per 100,000 people by 2027.

SOURCE: Post today | Thairath