Phatthalung village head assaults woman over cattle dispute

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 59 year old woman was brutally assaulted by a local village head in Phatthalung province following a heated argument over grazing cattle. The incident left her severely injured, leading to her hospitalisation.

The woman’s 31 year old daughter Wannapa took her mother, Kasem, to Phatthalung Hospital at 5.45pm yesterday, August 27, after she was violently attacked. Kasem suffered severe injuries, including a bleeding mouth, broken teeth, and multiple bruises across her body. Medical staff administered saline and recommended she stay for further treatment.

Wannapa recounted that the assailant, Phongphan Yiadmun, the village head of Moo 2 in Tha Khae subdistrict, Mueang district, Phatthalung province, allegedly confronted her mother while she was retrieving her cattle from a neighbour’s land. Phongphan, who was also tending to his cattle in the same area, expressed displeasure at the shared use of the land for grazing.

As Kasem attempted to explain that she had obtained permission from the landowner, Phongphan became increasingly agitated. The disagreement escalated, leading Phongphan to physically assault Kasem. He kicked, punched, slapped, and stomped on her until she fell to the ground, pleading for mercy.

Kasem implored him to stop, emphasising their shared community ties. Nevertheless, Phongphan continued the assault and threatened her.

“If this goes to the police, I will take it to the end.”

Wannapa further mentioned that her family is now living in fear due to Phongphan’s influential status in the area. Despite the intimidation, they decided to report the incident. Wannapa highlighted that Phongphan’s behaviour was unbecoming of a community leader and noted that this was not an isolated incident. Nearly a decade ago, Kasem was slapped by Phongphan’s father following another argument over cattle.

Wannapa filed a report with Police Lieutenant Vallop Yangyuen at Muang Phatthalung Police Station at 10pm, seeking legal action against Phongphan. Investigators plan to interview Kasem once she is discharged from the hospital and will summon Phongphan for questioning and potential charges, reported KhaoSod.