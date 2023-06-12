Newborn abandoned under train station, police search for mother

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned, crying near the lift entrance of a BTS Skytrain station in Bangkok. Local authorities and volunteer rescue teams rushed to the scene and took the child to a nearby hospital. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to locate and prosecute the individual responsible for leaving the infant.

At around 3am today, the alarm went off after locals spotted the abandoned infant at the BTS Sena Nikhom station on Phahonyothin Road, Lat Yao Subdistrict, Chatuchak District. The incident occurred just 100 metres away from Paolo Kaset Hospital. The baby, wrapped in a pink towel, was found at the foot of the stairs leading up to the lift.

Phatthrapol Siri Mueang, a volunteer at the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, reported that he was informed by the Phahonyothin Radio police centre of citizen sightings seeing someone leaving the child at the scene. They found a newborn male with white skin and visible signs of umbilical cord cutting. It is believed that the mother may have performed the procedure herself. The baby was promptly taken to the Phumipol Adulyadej Hospital for a thorough medical examination and appropriate care.

The person who abandoned the baby had already fled the scene. Initial investigations by Phahonyothin Police Station are ongoing, with authorities examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify and apprehend the individual responsible, before proceeding with legal action according to the law.

Last month, a group of food vendors in Chon Buri province rescued an abandoned eight month old baby boy near a police booth. The baby is now under the care of the Department of Children and Youth.

According to a report by Channel 7, the vendors bathed and fed the infant before contacting the police. One vendor heard the baby’s cries and spotted him crawling in front of the police booth. The baby’s parents were nowhere to be seen, so she rushed to take care of him. To read more click HERE.