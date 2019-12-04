New “Super Fund” to help Thais save gets green light from Government | The Thaiger

Thailand
New “Super Fund” to help Thais save gets green light from Government
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The Super Savings Fund (SSF) introduced by the Finance Ministry has been given the go-ahead by Cabinet and is set to replace the older Long-Term Equity Fund.
Thai PBS World reports that the new fund enables investors to deduct 30% of their savings, or up to 200,000 baht, from taxable income. It aims to boost long-term saving of up to 10 years among Thai citizens by using deductions from taxable incomes as an incentive.
The total tax deductible amount for an individual saver cannot exceed 500,000 baht in the same tax year, when savings from other funds are taken into consideration. These funds include the Pension Fund for retired civil servants, the Retired Mutual Fund (RMF), the National Savings Fund, as well as the Welfare Fund for Private Schools and Life Insurance Fund.
The deductibles are only available to those who keep their savings in the SSF for at least 10 years. From 2020, the tax deductible is valid for five years with no lower limit for investing in the SSF. Income derived from selling SSF units will be tax exempt.
In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to a 30% increase on tax deductibles on RMF investments
The cabinet agreed to increase tax deductibles on investments in the RMF from 15% to 30% of taxable income, but the total amount of deductibles for all funds must remain below 500,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Government extends time for payouts to storm victims
People affected by tropical storms ‘Podul’ or ‘Kajiki’ are now eligible to receive compensation up to March 31 next year, an extension from the original deadline of November 25. Deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek says households in 32 provinces are entitled to receive 5,000 baht each, from an overall budget of 2.09 billion baht.
Tropical storm Kajiki was a full on typhoon before it hit the Vietnamese coast, heading westward, and weakening before it entered Thailand.
The Nation reports that a survey carried out by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation concludes that a total of 59,503 homes are eligible for compensation. It’s reported that 49,352 have already received 246.76 million baht, while another 4,652 are in line to receive funds.
The transfers are being carried out from the Government Savings Bank through PromptPay and Ratchada advises those not currently connected to PromptPay to open a new bank account. It’s understood that 5,499 households have not received the compensation they’re entitled to, either because they don’t have a GSB bank account, their ID card numbers are not linked to PromptPay, or their bank accounts are closed.
“These people were instructed to open a new bank account and tie up with PromptPay in order to receive the money. Please contact the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office for more information.”
The Nation reports that the Cabinet has also approved the use of any leftover funds to assist victims in other areas, including the south and east of the country.
SOURCE: The Nation
More foreign English teachers needed to improve Thais’ English skills
PHOTO: OnTESOL
It’s reported that more teaching jobs will become available for foreign English teachers from next year, as efforts are made to boost English language skills in schools across Thailand.
A Daily News report says students in their final year of high school need to improve their English language knowledge from “basic” to “independent user” level, which is considered a mid-range ability on an international scale of measurement.
Dr Amnat Wichayanuwat from the Office of the Basic Education Commission says increased funds will need to be made available to cover dedicated English classes in district and provincial schools.
Daily News reports that measures expected to be announced by year end include an increase in the time spent teaching English during the next academic year, in schools across the country.
It has not yet been confirmed where the additional English teachers would come from, with hiring possibly being left to individual schools, or carried out under the remit of the Education Minister, in conjunction with foreign embassies and consulates.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
No tax on Chim Shop Chai stimulus package perks
The government will waive personal income tax on the financial privileges given to consumers under the Chim Shop Chai (Eat Shop Spend) economic stimulus programs that have been run over the past two months.
This means the 1000 baht handout and the ‘cash-back’ rebate amounts won’t be subject to tax. The government spent 19 billion baht on the three phases of the campaign, according to a spokeswoman.
In the first two phases, consumers who registered were given 1000 baht and ‘cash back’ rebate perks, while the third phase offered only the rebates. In all cases the packages were designed to encourage locals to travel, outside of their residential province, and spend on a range of food, retail and hospitality options on a specially-designed App.
A Finance Ministry spokesman said recently that from the start of the campaign in September until November 28, nearly twelve million people had registered, with a combined spend of 16.535 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
