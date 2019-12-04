More foreign English teachers needed to improve Thais’ English skills | The Thaiger

Thai Life
More foreign English teachers needed to improve Thais’ English skills
PHOTO: OnTESOL
It’s reported that more teaching jobs will become available for foreign English teachers from next year, as efforts are made to boost English language skills in schools across Thailand.
A Daily News report says students in their final year of high school need to improve their English language knowledge from “basic” to “independent user” level, which is considered a mid-range ability on an international scale of measurement.
Dr Amnat Wichayanuwat from the Office of the Basic Education Commission says increased funds will need to be made available to cover dedicated English classes in district and provincial schools.
Daily News reports that measures expected to be announced by year end include an increase in the time spent teaching English during the next academic year, in schools across the country.
It has not yet been confirmed where the additional English teachers would come from, with hiring possibly being left to individual schools, or carried out under the remit of the Education Minister, in conjunction with foreign embassies and consulates.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
Bangkok
HADO introduces augmented reality e-sports at SHOW DC, Bangkok
It’s the first physical e-sports centre for Thailand and the largest in Southeast Asia.
Bangkok’s SHOW DC is adding to its reputation as a state-of-the-art lifestyle and entertainment destination with the introduction of Thailand’s first physical e-sport centre. Originating in Japan, HADO is the world’s first physical, augmented reality technology, and FoodYum Company is introducing the new phenomenon to Thailand at SHOW DC in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok.
The new sport, also known as a ‘techno sport’, is a hybrid technology that combines augmented reality with motion sensor technology in a sports competition format. In what is a first for Thailand, rights holders FoodYum Company. opened the first HADO in Thailand on December 1, 2019 at SHOW DC.
Manandeep Singh, Chief Financial Officer of FoodYum, says “E-sports, or electronic sports, is very popular in many countries around the world, including Thailand. The behaviour of Thai people, especially the younger generations, is quite open-minded, and they welcome the opportunity to learn new things.”
HADO is different to other e-sports that are usually played on a computer or on a screen. HADO players are physically active, wearing head-mounted augmented reality glasses and body sensors to compete, either alone or as part of a team. HADO can be enjoyed by people of all ages, although the main target group is students and millennials.
“HADO has been launched for the first time in Thailand at SHOW DC because we believe in the potential of the venue, which is in the city centre and close to Sukhumvit.”
“Our centre on SHOW DC’s fourth floor will be the newest addition to existing branches in 20 countries around the world, and will be the largest in Southeast Asia.”
Regina Loo, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at SHOW DC, said “This is an exciting addition to SHOW DC and complements our existing lifestyle offerings. Being at the heart of Rama 9, SHOW DC is an easy-to-access venue for shopping, dining, entertainment and now the latest in e-sports. HADO offers something new and I’m sure will appeal to those who wish to compete using the latest AR e-sports technology, as well as those who just wish to have some fun.”
There are two pricing categories: 150 baht for three games, and 499 baht per day. There are plans to set-up a membership program inline with future branch openings as well as stage competitions with prizes.
HADO is located on the 4th floor of SHOW DC and from December 1 and is open 11am – 10pm Monday to Friday, and 10am – 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
Thailand
New “Super Fund” to help Thais save gets green light from Government
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The Super Savings Fund (SSF) introduced by the Finance Ministry has been given the go-ahead by Cabinet and is set to replace the older Long-Term Equity Fund.
Thai PBS World reports that the new fund enables investors to deduct 30% of their savings, or up to 200,000 baht, from taxable income. It aims to boost long-term saving of up to 10 years among Thai citizens by using deductions from taxable incomes as an incentive.
The total tax deductible amount for an individual saver cannot exceed 500,000 baht in the same tax year, when savings from other funds are taken into consideration. These funds include the Pension Fund for retired civil servants, the Retired Mutual Fund (RMF), the National Savings Fund, as well as the Welfare Fund for Private Schools and Life Insurance Fund.
The deductibles are only available to those who keep their savings in the SSF for at least 10 years. From 2020, the tax deductible is valid for five years with no lower limit for investing in the SSF. Income derived from selling SSF units will be tax exempt.
In addition, the Cabinet has agreed to a 30% increase on tax deductibles on RMF investments
The cabinet agreed to increase tax deductibles on investments in the RMF from 15% to 30% of taxable income, but the total amount of deductibles for all funds must remain below 500,000 baht.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Business
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
PHOTO: Airbnb and other accommodation-share businesses, plus a glut of newly opened hotels rooms across the country, is putting pressure on the traditional hotel model
The Thai Hotels Association has again asked for a meeting with the Minister of the Interior to discuss the impact of short-term rentals and home sharing services like Airbnb on the domestic hotel business. The Assoication’s president Supawan Tanomkieatipume reminds him Thai law officially doesn’t, technically, allow owners of condos to rent out their units for less than 30 days without a hotel licence.
But he acknowledges that the practice is widespread and almost impossible to police.
“THA has no intention of seeking a ban on these services in Thailand. We just want the government to issue suitable regulations on the operations of these service providers, and enforce related laws to protect customers.”
Supawan acknowledges that the tourist numbers are still reaching almost last year’s levels but says that the both accommodation-sharing services and a surfeit of new hotel rooms available is cutting into his members’ bottom-lines.
His solution would make owners offering short-term rentals and home sharing services be required to register with the Ministry and apply for a business licence, the same as for hotel operators, and display their licence numbers when advertising.
THA also wants to count them in the total number of hotel operators, so the government can design measures to promote hotels based on the actual number of businesses in the market.
“A preliminary survey by THA shows that there are over 21,000 providers of accommodations not listed as hotels scattered around Bangkok and tourist cities. Without knowing the actual number of competitors, hotel entrepreneurs face the risk of room oversupply.”
Statistics published by Airbnb earlier this year showed that home sharing generated more than 33.8 billion baht to property owners and the surrounding communities.
SOURCE: The Nation
