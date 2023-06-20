Thai peace: Coalition advances plans for security in Thailand’s deep South

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

The working group on building Thai peace in the deep South, comprised of the eight-party coalition, recently convened for its second meeting at the Prachachat Party headquarters. The coalition alliance, led by the Move Forward Party (MFP), formed six groups to address major problems in Thailand during the transition of power for the new government.

The meeting focused on the development work and policies for Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and four districts in Songkhla, which the coalition aims to implement within the first 100 days of Pita Limjaroenrat’s government. The group also discussed the security measures and special laws that are enforced in the South, with the goal of restoring safety and Thai peace for residents.

“We agreed that it is time to return safety to people. We will ask the new government to see whether the enforcement of martial law and the emergency decree is still necessary for the region,” said Romadon Panjor, a representative of the MFP.

The working group additionally discussed reviewing the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) and the Internal Security Act of 2008. A proposal will be submitted to the coordinating committee of the eight-party coalition for their consideration to promote Thai peace.

Romadon emphasised that Thai peace talks with separatist groups in the South should continue. He stated, “The benefit from the change is [safety] for the people. We will establish a new normal without special protocols and provide freedom of political expression.”

A “National Student Movement” was introduced earlier this month at the Pattani campus of Prince of Songkla University, where a group of students called for a public referendum separate from Thailand. The 4th Army Region viewed this as an act of separatism, which is unlawful, and warned that they would monitor the students closely, reported Bangkok Post.

Since the constitution stipulates that Thailand is an indivisible kingdom, Romadon confirmed that the new government will uphold the constitution to stabilize Thai peace in the community.