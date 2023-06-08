Thai police investigate lorry sticker corruption, truck association meets today

Picture courtesy of ijrforum

The Royal Thai Police is working expeditiously to penalise those involved in the nationwide scandal concerning truck registration stickers, following the receipt of information from a Member of Parliament (MP) and the Thai Truck Association president. They are set to meet today to discuss relevant documents and deepen the investigation of the sticker corruption, potentially leading to disciplinary or criminal consequences for the implicated parties.

Initially, they have already obtained some evidence concerning the registration sticker scandal. The police are welcoming any additional information or tips from the public, which will aid them in expanding the investigation and identifying those involved in the sticker forgery. A special task force comprising representatives of the National Police and the deputy national police chief will be handling and assessing the case, prior to presenting it to the acting police chief for further action.

The acting police chief is also preparing to transfer any suspected highway police officers in his capacity as their direct supervisor. In light of this, the involvement of the National Police investigation team is not required. The task force will also examine the entire system to determine if other police units may be involved, and if so, disciplinary or criminal charges may be filed. Once the transfers of the suspected highway police officers are finalised, their names will be submitted to the National Police for further review of the case.

Upon completion, the case will be forwarded to the Police Complaint Review Committee, a powerful disciplinary organisation comprised of ten external members. With its strengthened mandate, the Police Complaint Review Committee is expected to take more robust disciplinary action against any police officers found to be guilty of misconduct.

Last week, it was reported that the existence of covert stickers indicating that trucks operating illegallyon Thailand’s roads have paid bribes to police and other officials to avoid arrest had been confirmed by national police chief Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas. Read HERE.