Illegal truck bribe stickers prompt Thai police chief to launch investigation

The existence of covert stickers indicating that trucks operating illegally on Thailand’s roads have paid bribes to police and other officials to avoid arrest has been confirmed by national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. This revelation comes after the issue was raised by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward Party list MP-elect.

As a result, Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj Limsangkat, commander of the Highway Police Division, was transferred to an inactive post at the Operations Centre of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) earlier this week. The order was signed by CIB chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, and Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj was replaced by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD).

In response to the situation, Pol Gen Damrongsak announced that the Office of the Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police will collaborate with the CIB to expedite the investigation.

Pol.Gen. Damrongsak said…

“I admit that these ‘bribe-paid’ stickers have been around for a long time. Every agency is speeding up its investigation to find out how many are out there. The investigation should be finished within 15 days,”

The transfer of the Highway Police Division commander was carried out to ensure a transparent investigation, according to Pol Gen Damrongsak. The probe will be expanded to track down the recipients of the bribes, some of whom may be state officials.

Pol Gen Damrongsak stated that any state officials or police found to be involved in the scheme will face criminal cases and disciplinary punishment. He also revealed that more than 79 officers have been dismissed for committing such offences this year.

He said…

“Since the matter has recently grabbed headlines, an order will be given for a deeper probe.”