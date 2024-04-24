Nakhon Pathom dairy raid reveals years of hygiene neglect

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 16:41, 24 April 2024| Updated: 16:41, 24 April 2024
56 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Royal Thai Police (RTP) raided an illicit dairy operation in Nakhon Pathom, uncovering a shocking lack of hygiene standards where workers bottled products with bare hands, a practice that has been ongoing for five years.

The raid exposed several products, including the popular Mae Kim Lai’s floating candied palm seed drink, produced without the necessary Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration number.

The crackdown, led by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Director of the Consumer Protection Police Division, followed a tip-off about the clandestine factory. The facility was found to be producing flavoured milk drinks and other beverages under various brands, such as COWS S.CHAOKHAO, PON PON, and Fresh Milk, without observing the standard sanitary regulations.

During the raid, the police discovered a significant amount of dairy products and the Mae Kim Lai palm seed drink ready to be bottled. The workers overseeing the production were not wearing gloves, compromising the hygiene and safety of the products.

Related news

All goods were confiscated as evidence, and samples were taken for further analysis to detect any prohibited substances. The owner of the factory is being sought to face charges under the Food Act for producing impure food.

Previously, complaints had been lodged against the products, which were advertised in Cambodian language on TikTok and Facebook, falsely using FDA registration numbers from other products to gain consumer trust.

The milk beverages produced at the factory were tailored to market trends and distributed to customers in the border areas of Chanthaburi province and Cambodia. This operation is believed to have been in existence for over five years, reported KhaoSod.

Police Major General Witthaya issued a warning to consumers to avoid purchasing products from unknown sources, whether from physical stores or online platforms, as they could pose a danger due to the lack of proper standards and safety for consumers.

Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Buriram teen brutally attacked, family seeks justice

Published: 15:55, 24 April 2024

Phuket gets new Australian Consul-General

Published: 15:47, 24 April 2024

Thai airports soar in Skytrax rankings: Suvarnabhumi leaps to 58th

Published: 15:41, 24 April 2024

Thai woman spills beans on corrupt cop’s love-linked traffic fines

Published: 15:33, 24 April 2024