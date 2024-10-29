Granite factory dispute in Bangkok leaves two dead, one injured

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic altercation among workers at a granite factory in Bangkok resulted in two fatalities and one severe injury. Police apprehended the suspect shortly after the incident, which occurred today, October 29, in the Taling Chan district.

Police were notified of the incident at 12.10am, involving a deadly knife attack among workers at a granite factory on Borommaratchachonnani Road. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officials, including Lieutenant Colonel Banyat Chanasit and Police Colonel Monchai Aroonsonsangdee, discovered the bodies of two Myanmar nationals, both aged 27 years old. Another individual was found severely injured.

Advertisements

The bodies were found on the second-floor staircase of the workers’ accommodation behind the factory. One victim, identified as Jo Khai Len, was found wearing a white checkered shirt and purple trousers, with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The other deceased, named Su Pi Aw, was found shirtless, wearing black trousers, and also had stab wounds to his torso. The injured individual, identified as 25 year old Adam suffered severe abdominal wounds and was quickly transported to Siriraj Hospital for emergency treatment.

The suspect, identified as 29 year old Gae Tha Oo, also a Myanmar national, was apprehended by Taling Chan police shortly after the incident. He sustained a head injury and was found in possession of two blood-stained knives. Tha Oo confessed to the stabbing, explaining that he had been attacked first and acted in self-defence.

According to Colonel Monchai, the workers involved in the incident were responsible for carrying stones within the factory. The dispute arose from a personal argument while they were drinking together after hours, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Udon Thani, police detained a 37 year old man in a wheelchair to reenact the crime after confessing to stabbing a village headman to death. He wept and apologised to the deceased and his family.

Advertisements