Mysterious death of Russian woman in Chon Buri baffles police

Photo via Facebook/ กระแสข่าว

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a Russian woman after her body was found on Bang Saray Beach in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province at 6am today.

A Thai man stumbled upon the dead body of a foreign woman while collecting garbage on Bang Saray Beach, today, February 28. The man said he first spotted some belongings left on the beach and looked for the owner before finding the dead body.

Officers from Sattahip Police Station arrived at the scene to investigate. Officers reported that the body was found near the whale shark statue on the beach. She was in sportswear, wearing a black sports bra, black shorts, and white training shoes. She had wounds on both knees and blood coming from her nose.

Police found her driving licence and managed to identify her as 36 year old Russian woman Kasperovich Kirichenko. Other valuables found at the scene included Kirichenko’s electric scooter, a denim jacket with 590 baht in cash in the pocket, a waist bag, two mobile phones, a can of beer in a 7-Eleven plastic bag, and a roll of cannabis in a plastic zipper bag.

Police believe the Russian woman died at least six hours before her body was discovered. No signs of struggle or theft were found in the area, and there were no signs of physical assault. Her body was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy.

Police reported to ThaiRath and Channel 3 that Kirichenko lived in the Bang Saray area for a long time. Locals were familiar with Kirichenko and always saw that she rode her e-scooter in the area. She usually came to the beach to take some exercise.

Officers are now checking security cameras at the scene and nearby to establish the cause of her death. Her relatives and friends will soon be called in for questioning.