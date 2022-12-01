Connect with us

Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022

Published

 on 

Check Thai lottery result today 1 December 2022 – Lotto

1st prize – 375805

The last two digits – 08

The last three digits –  409 421

The first three digits – 170 786

2nd prize, 200,000 baht each

788446   949211   467461   666296   015298

3rd prize, 80,000 baht each

384013   907757   955144   618023   119978

153544   863969   308456   454626   323961

4th prize 40,000 baht each

693753   515767   713945   234156   116537

989198   787792   302853   669750   900104

623657   816065   996887  228707   883708

581843   284999   843290   699852   989019

060494   477026   885598  539814   889769

971163   460666   826075   122676  189690

637324   808187   035474   748769   942765

764804   328427   561625   066199   346710

280480   044654   874113   223729   716810

367913   505400   235247   693317   658802

5th prize 20,000 baht each

001473   004363   019002  037566  066700

067664   075576   080831   095153   096975

100094   105351   126526   139443   170891

193176    206121   209651   211485   218497

219913   220598   224698   234512   246624

252873   268944   269283   286576   288969

291344   312552   320228   333117   339300

342490   353825   354451   367524   369946

376278   387768   387856   404307   425093

430089   434698   442519   467535   469304

475892   475905   478092   488888   492363

497239   506069   511420   520680   525118

538784   568519   601850   606250   623498

633976   637537   654674   659650   681260

682824   687858   691642   695556   701374

707752   722421   723770   753096   760410

760903   779785   807572   810881   824566

845734   847970   870565   872752   887865

891459   909981   910354   912615   916395

920812   926623   943097   953344   994442

Thai Lottery Rules and conditions

The Prize Number of Prizes Payout (Thai Baht)
The First Prize 1  6,000,000 Baht
The last two digits 10,000  2,000 Baht
The last three digits 2,000  4,000 Baht
The first three digits 2,000  4,000 Baht
The Second Prize 5  200,000 Baht
The Third Prize 10  80,000 Baht
The Fourth Prize 50  40,000 Baht
The Fifth prize 100  20,000 Baht
The Special prize (±1) 2  100,000 Baht

 

Trending