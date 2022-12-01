Lifestyle
Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
Check Thai lottery result today 1 December 2022 – Lotto
1st prize – 375805
The last two digits – 08
The last three digits – 409 421
The first three digits – 170 786
2nd prize, 200,000 baht each
788446 949211 467461 666296 015298
3rd prize, 80,000 baht each
384013 907757 955144 618023 119978
153544 863969 308456 454626 323961
4th prize 40,000 baht each
693753 515767 713945 234156 116537
989198 787792 302853 669750 900104
623657 816065 996887 228707 883708
581843 284999 843290 699852 989019
060494 477026 885598 539814 889769
971163 460666 826075 122676 189690
637324 808187 035474 748769 942765
764804 328427 561625 066199 346710
280480 044654 874113 223729 716810
367913 505400 235247 693317 658802
5th prize 20,000 baht each
001473 004363 019002 037566 066700
067664 075576 080831 095153 096975
100094 105351 126526 139443 170891
193176 206121 209651 211485 218497
219913 220598 224698 234512 246624
252873 268944 269283 286576 288969
291344 312552 320228 333117 339300
342490 353825 354451 367524 369946
376278 387768 387856 404307 425093
430089 434698 442519 467535 469304
475892 475905 478092 488888 492363
497239 506069 511420 520680 525118
538784 568519 601850 606250 623498
633976 637537 654674 659650 681260
682824 687858 691642 695556 701374
707752 722421 723770 753096 760410
760903 779785 807572 810881 824566
845734 847970 870565 872752 887865
891459 909981 910354 912615 916395
920812 926623 943097 953344 994442
Thai Lottery Rules and conditions
|The Prize
|Number of Prizes
|Payout (Thai Baht)
|The First Prize
|1
|6,000,000 Baht
|The last two digits
|10,000
|2,000 Baht
|The last three digits
|2,000
|4,000 Baht
|The first three digits
|2,000
|4,000 Baht
|The Second Prize
|5
|200,000 Baht
|The Third Prize
|10
|80,000 Baht
|The Fourth Prize
|50
|40,000 Baht
|The Fifth prize
|100
|20,000 Baht
|The Special prize (±1)
|2
|100,000 Baht
