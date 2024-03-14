Mother seeks justice for son’s death in hit-and-run in West Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In an appeal for accountability, a 42 year old mother from Ban Krut in Prachuap Khiri Khan sparked an outcry over the death of her 25 year old son in a hit-and-run incident on March 8.

Aomruthai Krajanswang, gripped by grief, seeks justice against the alleged perpetrator, believed to be a German national, who allegedly has shown no signs of remorse.

Suphawis Krajanswang, lovingly regarded as the cornerstone of his family, encountered tragedy during a beachside outing after volleyball practice when he was struck by a Ford car. His absence has brought sorrow to his parents, who are local market vendors, as they fondly recall his dedicated work ethic and friendly disposition.

Despite Aomruthai’s impassioned pleas and a live Facebook broadcast on Monday, March 11, the family remains haunted by uncertainty as the hit-and-run suspect remains elusive.

According to Superintendent Police Colonel Siri Rajraksa of the Thong Chai Police Station, law enforcement’s response has been prompt, with efforts to locate and confront the suspect underway since the incident.

Initial encounters with a 60 year old German man yielded denial of involvement, although charges loom for reckless driving leading to death and failure to provide aid, reported Hua Hin Today.

However, conclusive tests on blood alcohol levels are pending, intensifying the quest for closure and justice in the wake of Suphawis’s tragic demise.

In related news, a road incident involving a white sedan and a yellow-green taxi set social media abuzz. The white car was filmed reversing into a stationary taxi in the middle of Ratchada Road before speeding away from the scene, sparking widespread online debate.

The video, shared by the popular Red Skull page, left locals and tourists in shock, seeking answers to the cause of the bizarre collision.

The incident took place on Ratchada Road on January 14. The video clip shows a stationary taxi blocking the road. Suddenly, a white sedan parked behind it accelerated and crashed into the taxi with considerable force.