Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger

The Bangkok Metroplitan Police Bureau says they plan to end the daily, and often violent protests at the Din Daeng intersection by October. | Japanese citizens living in Thailand reportedly got an email about potential terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia, but Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the warning is not related to Thailand, without going into details. | Police and soldiers raided two homes in Western Thailand suspected of being connected to a human trafficking ring and rescued 23 Rohingya people, which is a Muslim minority group from Myanmar.

