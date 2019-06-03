Connect with us

Krabi

Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured | The Thaiger

A truck has collided with a power pole after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Krabi today.

The truck, carrying palm tree trunks, collided with a power pole on Phetkasem Road in Krabi city.

The power pole was broken and cables had been pulled down. The truck driver also sustained injuries and was taken to Klongtom Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the truck lost control then collided with the power poles before coming to a sudden stop. At this stage police believe that the driver fell asleep at wheel but are continuing their investigation.

Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured | News by The Thaiger Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured | News by The Thaiger Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO | The Thaiger

You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.

The famous Koh Phi Phi Ley beach and bay, made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach, needs time for its ecology to fully recover years of tourist abuse, this according to the Phi Phi national park chief Vorapot Lomlim.

“Maya Bay must continue to be closed until nature has fully recovered. We expect it will take four to five years.”

Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1 last year. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. That fame would lead to a surge in tourists and a rapacious local tourist industry that ramped up the numbers of tours to cater for the international popularity.

Maya Bay is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket.

At its peak Maya Bay, the south’s most popular attraction, was receiving up to 5-6,000 tourists a day. Unwittingly, the tourists were trampling the beach and surrounding areas whilst the boats delivering them to the famous beach were throwing anchors over the side, destroying the natural coral.

Initially the national park chiefs closed off Maya Bay access for a period of three months  but it soon became apparent that the fragile bay was going to need a lot longer to recover. Officials reported that up to 50 percent of the Bay’s coral was dead.

In the meantime tourists can do a ‘drive by’ and take photos from outside the Bay. The area is cordoned off and kept under a close watch to protect the famous beach whilst plans continue to develop a sustainable tourist model and infrastructure for a new opening somewhere down the track.

Continue Reading

Environment

Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 days ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Corals at Koh Phi Phi near a famous driving point has started to bleach.

Paranya Pantajit, a scuba expert in Krabi says, “Corals near a famous diving point at Koh Phi Phi is beaching. There are many marine lives living around this coral.”

“The temperature at 8 metres deep in the sea is about 31 degree Celsius. Corals in in other islands in Krabi have started to bleach as well.”

Chief of Hat Nopparat Thara Moh Koh Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim says, “The water temperature has started to decrease as it is in monsoon season with some rain now. The coral bleaching situation will hopefully start to lessen.”

Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Krabi

Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 days ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi | The Thaiger

A wanted Phuket suspect, in relation to alleged human trafficking charges, has been arrested in Krabi.

Officers arrested 47 year old Suppachart Jirawattanakun, originally from Lampang, yesterday. He was arrested following the issuing of an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court on January 13, 2018 over human trafficking charges.

In 2017 officers discovered that at ‘The Rich Massage’ shop in Sakoo there were girls, some under 18 years of age, who were working in the business as prostitutes.

Tambon Sakoo is in Thalang, south of the Phuket airport, on the island’s west coast.

Officers conducted a sting operation at ‘The Rich Massage’ where they found Suppachart as the manager. He has been allegedly offering his ‘girls’  to customers for 1,500 baht per one hour.

He was taken to Sakoo Police Station to face legal action.

Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

 

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล3 hours ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง8 hours ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล23 hours ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 day ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 days ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 days ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง3 days ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย] | The Thaiger
หนังใหม่4 days ago

ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”

Trending