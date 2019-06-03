Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured | The Thaiger

Krabi
Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured
A truck has collided with a power pole after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Krabi today.
The truck, carrying palm tree trunks, collided with a power pole on Phetkasem Road in Krabi city.
The power pole was broken and cables had been pulled down. The truck driver also sustained injuries and was taken to Klongtom Hospital.
Witnesses told police that the truck lost control then collided with the power poles before coming to a sudden stop. At this stage police believe that the driver fell asleep at wheel but are continuing their investigation.
Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO
You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.
The famous Koh Phi Phi Ley beach and bay, made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach, needs time for its ecology to fully recover years of tourist abuse, this according to the Phi Phi national park chief Vorapot Lomlim.
“Maya Bay must continue to be closed until nature has fully recovered. We expect it will take four to five years.”
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1 last year. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. That fame would lead to a surge in tourists and a rapacious local tourist industry that ramped up the numbers of tours to cater for the international popularity.
Maya Bay is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket.
At its peak Maya Bay, the south’s most popular attraction, was receiving up to 5-6,000 tourists a day. Unwittingly, the tourists were trampling the beach and surrounding areas whilst the boats delivering them to the famous beach were throwing anchors over the side, destroying the natural coral.
Initially the national park chiefs closed off Maya Bay access for a period of three months but it soon became apparent that the fragile bay was going to need a lot longer to recover. Officials reported that up to 50 percent of the Bay’s coral was dead.
In the meantime tourists can do a ‘drive by’ and take photos from outside the Bay. The area is cordoned off and kept under a close watch to protect the famous beach whilst plans continue to develop a sustainable tourist model and infrastructure for a new opening somewhere down the track.
Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi
Corals at Koh Phi Phi near a famous driving point has started to bleach.
Paranya Pantajit, a scuba expert in Krabi says, “Corals near a famous diving point at Koh Phi Phi is beaching. There are many marine lives living around this coral.”
“The temperature at 8 metres deep in the sea is about 31 degree Celsius. Corals in in other islands in Krabi have started to bleach as well.”
Chief of Hat Nopparat Thara Moh Koh Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim says, “The water temperature has started to decrease as it is in monsoon season with some rain now. The coral bleaching situation will hopefully start to lessen.”
Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi
A wanted Phuket suspect, in relation to alleged human trafficking charges, has been arrested in Krabi.
Officers arrested 47 year old Suppachart Jirawattanakun, originally from Lampang, yesterday. He was arrested following the issuing of an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court on January 13, 2018 over human trafficking charges.
In 2017 officers discovered that at ‘The Rich Massage’ shop in Sakoo there were girls, some under 18 years of age, who were working in the business as prostitutes.
Tambon Sakoo is in Thalang, south of the Phuket airport, on the island’s west coast.
Officers conducted a sting operation at ‘The Rich Massage’ where they found Suppachart as the manager. He has been allegedly offering his ‘girls’ to customers for 1,500 baht per one hour.
He was taken to Sakoo Police Station to face legal action.
