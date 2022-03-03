Thailand
Monks who got lost found in Northern Thai national park
Five monks who got lost in a national park two weeks ago were found in the same park in Northern Thailand last night. The monks didn’t show any signs of illness, but only exhaustion from eating very little food. They had been on a forest retreat, and got lost while walking along paths. The monks told park officials they had come in two groups from Kanchanaburi, and met at a waterfall in the Mae Wong National Park.
For 15 days, the monks only ate wild bananas and plants picked along the stream. Two monks eventually found their way out of the forest to park officials. Teams from two forest fire control stations, and rescue volunteers, then started to search for the remaining three monks in the park on Tuesday morning. They found them in Mae Wong district, 30-40 kilometres from the nearest community.
Another person was also found lost in a Northern forest last Thursday. A French expat with altzheimers got lost when he couldn’t remember his way home from the French consulate in Chiang Mai. The man made his way to a deserted temple where a rescue team found him.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
US and Thai authorities search for body of missing WWII pilot
Thailand News Today | Thailand backs UN resolution against Russia’s invasion
United States will invite ‘non-political’ Myanmar representative to summit
HERE – Best Indian flavours in town
Monks who got lost found in Northern Thai national park
Hungry monkeys overrun Isaan town, raiding homes and roaming in roads
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia captures key port city, 1 million refugees have fled
“Neo Pattaya” projects move forward to enhance the coastal city
Thailand national Covid-19 hotline gets over 70,000 calls a day, system “overwhelmed”
TAT launches “Holideals” travel promotions with digital tokens as payment
China asked Russia not to invade Ukraine… until after the Olympics
TANGMO: 5 friends face charges, police doubt claims as new evidence emerges
Much of Australian state under water as 200,000 people ordered to flee flood
Sandwich seller in Isaan arrested for smuggling amphetamine from Laos
Thursday Covid Update: 23,618 new cases; provincial totals
Asia News Today | China asks Russia to ‘wait’ until finish of winter games, US advises against travel to Vietnam
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
Thailand expecting a million Middle Eastern tourists following restoration of Saudi ties
Hoteliers asked to issue refunds to Test & Go travellers for Day 5 packages
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Reentry1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
- Bangkok24 hours ago
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
- Guides3 days ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand1 day ago
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
- Guides2 days ago
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
- Phuket3 days ago
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
- 360 Reviews9 hours ago
HERE – Best Indian flavours in town