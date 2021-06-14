Connect with us

Thailand

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat

Jack Arthur

Published 

4 mins ago

 on 

Photo from J.G.'s collection.

2 days ago a local fisherman went missing. Today, his body has been located floating in the ocean in the Khanom district, an area in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat.

His family has positively identified the body as belonging to 57 year old Sang Tenphusa. They say he was an experienced angler.

Reportedly, Sang had gone out fishing off the Kho Khao beach Saturday morning. However, he did not come back.

Sang’s boat was later located by fisherman. It was floating upside down. Both Sang and the outboard motor were missing from the boat.

It is speculated that the boat capsized after it was hit by strong waves.

A combination of marine police and rescuers from Tambon Khanom Municipality’s disaster relief had been searching for the man in a patrol boat after they were notified of his disappearance.

Slightly before 12, today Sang’s body was located. The body was 7 kilometres from the shore.

2 weeks ago, another body was found in the ocean. However, on that occasion, the body was found in the waters off Patong. It is unknown if it belonged to a fisherman or swimmer. On the man’s body, they found: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 mins ago

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus (Covid-19)32 mins ago

CCSA: We’re out of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)58 mins ago

Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

13 teenagers arrested in Chon Buri for partying, gathering
Crime1 hour ago

Crime Suppression Division seizes dozens of illegal firearms in a series of raids
Crime2 hours ago

Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Almost 8 million register for stimulus scheme, app briefly goes down
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 best temples in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
Phuket5 hours ago

Ambulance crashes into a lightpole in Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport task force cracks down on drug trafficking
ASEAN6 hours ago

Southeast Asia sees highest tally of Covid-19 infections in a single day
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending