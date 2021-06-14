Thailand
Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
2 days ago a local fisherman went missing. Today, his body has been located floating in the ocean in the Khanom district, an area in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat.
His family has positively identified the body as belonging to 57 year old Sang Tenphusa. They say he was an experienced angler.
Reportedly, Sang had gone out fishing off the Kho Khao beach Saturday morning. However, he did not come back.
Sang’s boat was later located by fisherman. It was floating upside down. Both Sang and the outboard motor were missing from the boat.
It is speculated that the boat capsized after it was hit by strong waves.
A combination of marine police and rescuers from Tambon Khanom Municipality’s disaster relief had been searching for the man in a patrol boat after they were notified of his disappearance.
Slightly before 12, today Sang’s body was located. The body was 7 kilometres from the shore.
2 weeks ago, another body was found in the ocean. However, on that occasion, the body was found in the waters off Patong. It is unknown if it belonged to a fisherman or swimmer. On the man’s body, they found: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
CCSA: We’re out of vaccines
Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
13 teenagers arrested in Chon Buri for partying, gathering
Crime Suppression Division seizes dozens of illegal firearms in a series of raids
Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases, provincial totals
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Almost 8 million register for stimulus scheme, app briefly goes down
Top 5 best temples in Bangkok
Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
Ambulance crashes into a lightpole in Phuket
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport task force cracks down on drug trafficking
Southeast Asia sees highest tally of Covid-19 infections in a single day
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Phuket3 days ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Phuket4 days ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Business4 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox