National
Ministries collaborate on rehabilitation of tourism sites
Maya Bay and Boracay Island aren’t the only tourist magnets to be suffering from too much tourist love. Thai ministries are now looking at all the tourism hot spots in an effort to find a more sustainable way forward.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has joined the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in looking for ways to rehabilitate the environment of tourism destinations. The move comes after news that visitor numbers to Thailand grew by 6 percent in May, alone.
The increasing number of tourists to the nation has prompted the government to look for ways to rehabilitate natural resources impacted by tourism. This past May 2.7 million foreign visitors entered Thailand with the top nationalities being Chinese, Malaysian, Indian, Laotian and South Korean. They generated over 136 million baht and brought the total number of visitors in the first five months of this year to more than 16 million people.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment are collaborating to address the issue of waste created by tourism, which is affecting both major and minor cities. They have asked business operators to reduce their use of plastic and are to launch a campaign asking tourists to be considerate of the environment.
The measures are initially to be implemented in all the country’s national parks.
The Thaiger
National
Hat Yai: 18 students injured after school van crashes into ditch
Eighteen students were slightly injured when their school van crashed into a roadside ditch about one kilometre from their school in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district this morning (Tuesday).
The accident occurred on the Hat Yai-bound Asia highway in Tambon Khor Hong.
The van driver, 35 year old Yongyut Thongsalalluan, told police that he was driving the students from Songkha’s Chana dsitrict to Thaweerat School in Hat Yai and was about one kilometre from the school when the accident happened.
He said a car turned in front of his van, forcing him to swerve to the left. He then lost control of the van because the road was slippery after rain, and the vehicle crashed into a roadside ditch.
The students were taken to Rat Yindee Hospital. There were no serious injuries resulting from the crash.
The Nation
National
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
National
Bamboo Island in Krabi floods with rising sea level
The sea level has risen up to 30 centimetres and caused flooding at Bamboo Island (Koh Mai Pai) in Krabi yesterday (June 18). Red flags have been put along the beach.
Officers of Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, stationed at Koh Mai Pai, have set red flags along the beach to prevent swimmers going into the water to avoid strong surf and the detritus of rubbish in the water that has washed in during the storms.
“The sea level has risen up to 30 centimetres. We can’t allow beachgoers or swimmers on the beach at this time.
Meanwhile, strong winds have hit many areas in Krabi. Trees have been torn down and some have fallen on houses.
78 year old Soon Tararak says, “While I was cooking in the kitchen, a palm tree fell down and hit the roof just above my head. Luckily I escaped without any injuries.”
