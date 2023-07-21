MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat hailed as politician of the year in E-Saan Poll

Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) was hailed politician of the year according to an E-Saan Poll. The survey was compiled by the E-Saan Centre for Business and Economic Research (ECBER) of the Faculty of Management Science, Khon Kaen University, in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

The annual “Rewards of E-Saan” poll aims to gauge the sentiments of people in the northeastern provinces regarding outstanding people, organisations, and achievements in various fields.

The director of the E-Saan Poll, Suthin Wianwiwat, yesterday, July 20, reported the survey results for the first half of the year to ThaiRath. He explained that the poll was conducted from July 14 to 16 and garnered input from 1,055 participants aged 18 and above, representing 20 provinces in Isaan.

Suthin explained that the survey followed an open-ended format, allowing participants to freely suggest names of outstanding people, organisations, or works that left a lasting impression on them.

According to the survey, 36.8% of participants hailed MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the politician of the year. The prime minister (PM) candidate from the Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, earned recognition from 11.7% of respondents. Meanwhile, 4.8% mentioned the Thai Sang Thai’s leader, Sudarat Keyurapha while 4.7% backed the current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The former “Soapy King,” Chuwit Kamolvisit, and Thai actress Panadda Wongphudee were seen as the top political activists of the year followed by MFP MP Rungsiman Rome and former Future Forward Party member Pannika Wanich.

The survey also covered the TV and movie industry, news websites of the year, news reporters of the year, etc.

E-Saan Polls director Suthin emphasised that the result came from the survey in the first half of the year and that another would be conducted again at the end of this year.

Even if Pita was noted as the politician of the year by the people in the Isaan provinces, the Pheu Thai Party won the most seats in the area. The northeastern part of Thailand is the only region where the Phue Thai Party outperformed the MFP.