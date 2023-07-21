Pattaya cops cracking down on teen violence

Photo via The Pattaya News.

Pattaya cops are cracking down on teen violence after a series of late-night brawls. In the most recent incident on the city’s streets, two youngsters were shot while riding a motorbike on Wednesday night. Police have now caught several suspects from the incident, which occurred near the Sukhumvit Pattaya Karn Chang garage in the Naklua sub-district of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

The deputy chief of Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri, reported that eight male suspects between 15 and 19 years old were apprehended for their alleged involvement in shooting the two teens.

During the investigation, however, the suspects denied using any firearms and claimed to have been present at the scene without direct involvement in the violence. They cited a conflict arising from provocative chat messages exchanged with the victims as the cause of the altercation, The Pattaya News reported.

During the arrest, police confiscated four motorbikes, one airsoft gun, and 10 mobile phones from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing to locate the firearms used in the incident.

Wednesday night’s incident came just two weeks after another incident of teen violence in Pattaya when an 18 year old skateboarder sustained substantial injuries after confrontations with an unruly gang of teenagers at a skate park in South Pattaya.

In response to the recent surge in violence, the Pattaya Police will be implementing regular patrols in high-risk areas throughout the city.

Early yesterday morning, officers patrolled Pattaya Beach, keeping on the lookout for weapons, drugs, and fights.

Last week, police conducted major patrols on Pattaya and Jomtien beaches. This operation brought together dedicated Tourist Police officers and over 50 officers from Pattaya City. The core objective of this concerted effort was twofold: To maintain order and to provide assistance to the clusters of tourists congregating along the scenic beachfronts.

As the officers embarked on their patrols, they engaged in conversations with tourists, emphasising the shared responsibility of creating an enjoyable experience for all beachgoers. Read the full story HERE.