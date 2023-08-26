Mercedes-Benz driver arrested after road rage leads to drug and firearm discovery

Image courtesy of Sanook

A group of six, including the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, were apprehended following a road rage dispute with motorbike taxi drivers, subsequently leading to the discovery of illegal substances and an unregistered firearm in their vehicle. The altercation took place as the group was returning from a party.

Chaowin, 44 years old, the Mercedes-Benz driver, initiated the conflict by attempting to overtake three motorbike taxis. Displeased with the motorbike taxis honking their horns in response, he confronted them, resulting in a physical fight. As more motorbike taxi drivers arrived to intervene, Chaowin brandished a firearm.

On arrival at the scene, police officers from Thonglor station apprehended the group and found two grams of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, in the boot of the car. An unregistered .25 calibre firearm was found under the front passenger seat. All six individuals; two men, two ladyboys, and two women tested positive for methamphetamine at the hospital.

Further investigations revealed that the Mercedes-Benz was using a fake licence plate. Chaowin, who initially claimed the car belonged to a friend, later changed his story, suggesting he had borrowed the car from a garage for a test drive. However, his claim was discredited, as his occupation is in the clothing business, unrelated to car repairs. The car’s actual owner was traced back to Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Apart from Chaowin, the other five suspects were Yuthana, 40 years old, Thaman, 34 years old, Puncharat, 21 years old, Jiranan, 36 years old, and Itthipat, 21 years old. All were charged with drug possession, with additional charges for Chaowin, including unlawful possession of a firearm, using a counterfeit licence plate, and traffic violations.

Chaowin has a criminal history, including charges for property damage, intimidation, assault, and trespassing in Phuket, Ratchaburi, and at Sutthisan police station in 2013, 2012, and 2008 respectively.

An investigation is ongoing, with the suspects to appear in court tomorrow at 10.30am. The officers will also interview the motorbike taxi drivers involved in the incident and the owner of the Mercedes-Benz.

The motorbike taxi driver assaulted by Chaowin, Beer, sustained injuries to his right cheek. Beer, who has been a taxi driver for eight to nine years, said this was the first time he had encountered such an incident. He expressed fear, particularly due to the presence of a firearm and the possibility that the group might be influential figures, reports Sanook.