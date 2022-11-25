Thailand
Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
A 68 year old man was savaged to death by his pet wild boar. The boar was later shot dead by the victim’s neighbour after the beast tried to carry out another attack.
A neighbour notified police that the victim, Amnuay Suriwong, was attacked by the wild boar in the Ang Thong sub-district of Kampaengphet province. Amnuay was already dead when officers arrived. He was found with two big wounds on his legs on a bamboo bench in front of his house.
A relative informed officers that Amnuay lived alone and wanted to have a pet as a friend. So, he bought a small wild boar and let it live in a pigpen outside his house. He would let it walk around in the afternoon and bring it back to its pen in the evening.
The relative said the wild pig grew to weigh over 100 kilogrammes and it became fiercer as it grew bigger and older. All of his neighbours were scared of the beast and stayed away from Amnuay’s house.
Amnuay was attacked by his pet at about 8pm last night. The pet ran away after the attack while Amnuay asked for help from neighbours. Unfortunately, Amnuay could not make his way to the hospital.
Neighbours then tracked down the wild boar and shot it dead.
Wild boars were once on the protected wildlife list but their name was taken off the list to allow local farmers to raise and sell the animal’s meat because wild boar meat is popular among Thai people.
