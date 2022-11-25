Connect with us

Thailand

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads

Published

 on 

Photo via ดาวแปดแฉก﻿

Fourteen computer crooks were arrested yesterday after hacking into 115 government websites and spamming them with online gambling advertising banners.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), under the Royal Thai Police, discovered last month that dozens of government websites had been spammed with illegal gambling websites.

More than 50 gambling websites were spotted on 115 official websites. Most of the advertisements invited users to gamble on online slots baccarat, football betting, and illegal lottery.

Police raided the home office of the hackers on the Bang Khun Thian-Chai Thalae Road in the Samae Dam sub-district of Bangkok. The hackers admitted to the police that they illegally accessed the government website to post gambling ads.

Officers seized 12 computers and 10 mobile phones hackers used to create advertising banners and gain unauthorized access to official sites.

The TCSD reported that government websites were the target of gambling advertising because they looked credible to search engines, especially Google. Posting gambling advertisements on government sites can easily reach gambling targets, especially children and teenagers.

The TCSD made known they would investigate the 50 gambling websites and close them down and get rid of gambling in the country.

According to the Gambling Act, promoting gambling services or inviting anyone to join the gambling will result in imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht or both.

Police last week launched a crackdown on football betting houses and gamblers following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Over 1,000 football betting hosts and gamblers were arrested after a week of the World Cup.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 mins ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room28 mins ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui40 mins ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand44 mins ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events52 mins ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel60 mins ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup1 hour ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand1 hour ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand2 hours ago

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
Transport2 hours ago

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangkok2 hours ago

Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin3 hours ago

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tourism3 hours ago

Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending