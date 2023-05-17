Man mysteriously jumps off bridge after crashing car into truck

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมอาสาสมัคมูลิธิร่วมกตัญญูจังหวัดปทุมธานี

A Thai man mysteriously jumped off a bridge after he crashed his car into a 10-wheel truck on the New Ratchaphruek bridge in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. It is believed that the man committed suicide because he was suffering from overwhelming stress.

According to the police, a 26 year old man named Chayanin Sipho, crashed his white Honda City sedan into a white Hino truck yesterday. The front of the sedan was completely destroyed while the truck was unaffected. The truck driver was identified as 36 year old Amnart Thareesong. He waited for the police at the scene, cooperating fully with the investigation.

The sedan driver, Chayanin, was found dead on the road beneath the bridge. His death was not related to the accident as a witness, 39 year old Pittaya Maneeon, saw Chayanin jump off the bridge.

Pittaya told police he saw Chayanin walk away from the scene as he rode his motorcycle across the bridge. He stopped and offered Chayanin assistance. He asked whether Chayanin wanted any help but he did not respond and continued walking along the bridge.

Suddenly, and without warning, Chayanin jumped off the bridge, leaving Pittaya and the truck driver in shock. Pittaya added that he did not detect any signs of alcohol consumption from Chayanin.

The truck driver, Amnart, revealed that he was delivering trees to a customer in Phuket when he felt a bump from behind. He stopped his truck to stop to check and discovered Chayanin walking away from the scene.

Amnart thought Chayanin was attempting to flee the scene, so he asked Chayani to stop and talk. He raised his voice in an attempt to emphasise to Chayanin that they could find common ground and avoid any need for escape. However, Chayanin ignored his pleas and jumped off the bridge.

Officers from the Institute of Forensic Science investigated the scene and collected all the evidence to verify the true cause of Chayanin’s death. The witness and truck driver would be questioned more about the incident. Chayanin’s body was transferred to the Thammasat University Hospital for an autopsy.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.