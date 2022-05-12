Connect with us

Depressed delivery driver kills himself by jumping off a Bangkok bridge

A delivery worker who worked for Lalamove, 31 year old Wicharn Pimthikor, jumped from Bhumibol I Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. He had parked his motorcycle on the bridge before deciding to jump. His body was later found floating in the Chao Praya River.

A ferry operator said he was on duty nearby when he heard a big splash, like something fell into the water. He looked around to see if anyone fell from the boat until he saw a pair of shoes floating on the surface. He called emergency services while trying to locate the body.

The victim’s father, who is also motorbike taxi driver, told police that his son had been suffering from depression. He took his son to Lerdsin Hospital, in Bang Rak district in Bangkok and the next appointment was set for June.

The father believed the wait for the appointment was too long, so he took his son to Somdet Chao Phraya Hospital instead. But once they got he says his son ran away and was unable to be found or contacted.

When the father got back to his motorcycle post, he noted that his son’s helmet was still there. He thought his son went somewhere else until he got a phone call from his son’s employer that his son jumped from the bridge.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Matichon

 

    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

