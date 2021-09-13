Chon Buri
Man drunkenly climbs antenna tower in Bang Lamung following argument with wife
A man had to be rescued after he allegedly drunkenly climbed an antenna tower in Bang lamung, which is part of the Chon Buri province, last night. Rescue workers and local media went to the scene to find the man, whose name has been withheld, 17 metres up the pole around 9pm.
Rescue workers and residents worked at getting the man down by pleading through a loudspeaker. This effort failed. The man confessed to being plastered and says he climbed the tower after a bout of heavy boozing. Also, an argument with his wife about visiting a local market contributed to his climbing up a pole. The man also told the workers that he is a chef at a Thai restaurant.
The antenna climber says he had wanted to go to a market earlier in the day to get food for his restaurant and asked his wife to drive him because he was too drunk to operate a vehicle, but his wife declined to drive him. This did not sit well with the man and led to him climbing the tower to “teach his wife a lesson”. Once up the antenna, the man, like a cat who has climbed up a tree but can’t get down, realized getting up was easier than coming down.
The rescue workers eventually climbed the tower and helped the man down. They made sure to secure the man with a rope before they attempted to bring him down the pole. The man was then brought to a local hospital for a routine mental health evaluation, says Bang Lamung officials.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man drunkenly climbs antenna tower in Bang Lamung following argument with wife
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
CCIB fights virtual crimes and celebrates a year of crime solving
The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
The best places to live by the beach in Thailand
Thailand’s 8 most iconic landmarks
The best places to live for families in Thailand
10 must-visit attractions in Krabi
Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
Hot comments from the weekend! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 16
Police say Din Daeng protests will end by next month
23 Rohingya rescued from human trafficking operation in Tak
NACC nearing conclusion in case of police allegedly smuggling liquor
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Night curfews, Samui party arrests | September 13
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Crime1 day ago
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago
Digital Health Pass for Covid-19 safety rolling out now