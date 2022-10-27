Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested for selling fake car license plates

Photo by ปชส.บช.น. via ดาวแปดแฉก

A man was arrested today for selling fake car license plates to Thai drivers. The man, who earned more than 50,000 baht a month, said it was the easy way to make a living.

The Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered a special investigation into the fake license plates after a drug trafficking gang was spotted using a license plate flipper to trick police.

The officers found the suspicious house in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok and raided the premises today at 1.30pm. The officer found two finished fake taxi license plates in yellow and more than 300 pieces of equipment used to create license plates.

The owner of the house, 46 year old Ronnachai, was arrested at the scene. Ronnachai admitted his wrongdoing and explained that this was a part-time job.

Ronnachai said that he had been selling the fake plates for five years. His customers were random drivers, taxi drivers, service car drivers at airports, and motorcycle riders. The crook revealed his customers could order the plates at his house, online, or by phone, and he would send the plates via post.

Prices started at 1,000 each and he made over 50,000 baht per month.

According to a report on Khaosod, Ronnachai was also charged with a case related to the illegal possession of a gun 11 years ago, in 2011.

In this case, Ronnachai was charged under Section 265 of the Criminal Law: counterfeiting official documents. He will face a penalty of imprisonment from six months to five years and a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht.

The police also warned people who used fake car license plates. According to Section 268 of the Criminal Law, those people could face imprisonment from six months to five years and a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht.

 

Trending